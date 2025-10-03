SANDHouse by The Sandbox Southeast Asia Draws Nearly 2,000 participants in Singapore to Celebrate the Future of Web3

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Sandbox, in collaboration with Animoca Brands, drew close to 2,000 participants to SANDHouse, a penthouse-inspired retreat hosted during TOKEN2049 Singapore. Powered by The Sandbox DAO, the event was attended by Yat Siu, Chairman and Co-founder of Animoca Brands, and Sebastien Borget, Co-founder and Global Ambassador of The Sandbox, alongside a lineup of leading partners including Anichess, SANDchain, W3GG, Eduverse, Talus Network, High As Unicorn, A11yverse, Blyz, Verrefin, Rapidz, and Emerge.



“SANDHouse at TOKEN2049 Singapore represents our commitment to supporting creators and building community in Southeast Asia, made possible through The Sandbox DAO and the collective spirit of our community,” said Belinda Lim, Regional GM-SEA, The Sandbox.

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of the SANDchain, a newly launched Ethereum Layer-2 network dedicated to creators, by Sebastien BORGET, its Ambassador. Positioned as the foundation of a “Creator Nation”, SANDchain leverages ZK-rollup technology to deliver fast, low-cost, and scalable blockchain infrastructure while using $SAND for both gas fees and ecosystem utility. Its creator-centric model—introducing SANDpoints, Creator Points, and Creator Tokens—aims to redefine how creators build, monetize, and grow their communities.

The strong response to SANDHouse underscores the growing excitement and confidence in The Sandbox ecosystem. By combining partnerships, community, and forging meaningful connections, the event reinforced The Sandbox SEA’s mission to co-create the future of Web3 with its community, while spotlighting the role of SANDchain as the next step in empowering creators worldwide.

