Monash University Malaysia and Tata Chemicals forge research-focused partnership: A research alliance combining industrial innovation with academic excellence to advance community health

Left to right: Professor Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan, Vice President (Research & Development) at Monash University Malaysia and Dr Richard Lobo, Head of Innovation, R&D, Business Excellence, Chief Ethics Counsellor, at Tata Chemicals Ltd

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 October 2025 – The importance of gastrointestinal health, or maintaining a healthy digestive system, has become a growing focus for researchers and innovators worldwide. Reflecting this commitment, Monash University Malaysia and Tata Chemicals Limited have entered into a strategic partnership dedicated to advancing research in the gut microbiome and gut health. The collaboration, formally established through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), sets the stage for two joint research projects that bring together academic expertise and industrial innovation. The goal: to develop meaningful insights and solutions that improve digestive health and overall wellbeing.

Maintaining optimal gastrointestinal health or tummy health as it’s often referred to, is crucial for addressing various scientific and health challenges. For instance, one major project seeks to understand the role of postbiotics in alleviating “leaky gut symptoms”. A combination of immunological assessment, transcriptomic, and epigenetic profiling will be carried out on the colon epithelial cells to show how postbiotic compounds can influence inflammation at the cellular and genetic levels. This research is significant because it aims to inform future therapeutic applications for gastrointestinal health and chronic diseases, indicating a link between gut health and the prevention or management of long-term health conditions.

According to Dr Richard Lobo, Head of Innovation, R&D, Business Excellence, Chief Ethics Counsellor, Tata Chemicals Ltd, “Tata Chemicals’ mission of Serving Society through Science guides us as we continually innovate, leveraging science-led differentiation, to contribute toward a sustainable, better world and deliver a positive impact to people and the planet. We focus on aligning our businesses, our processes, and our actions along the core principles of sustainability. This association is a progressive step towards creating sustainable as well as innovative solutions addressing the needs of the future generation and creating a healthier world.”

Furthermore, the research extends to the elderly population, who commonly experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating, reflux, and indigestion. Evaluating the effectiveness of Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) supplementation to promote beneficial gut bacteria in older adults underscores the commitment to community health and addressing nutritional deficiencies. By improving gut health in the elderly, the initiative indirectly contributes to their wellbeing and potentially their longevity.

Professor Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan, Vice President (Research & Development), added that, “At Monash University Malaysia, we pride ourselves on our research-concentrated strength and academic excellence, driven by prominent researchers who lead in developing frameworks, conducting fieldwork, and analysing data. This strategic partnership with Tata Chemicals Limited exemplifies our belief that forging alliances that combine industrial innovation with academic expertise is crucial. By doing so, we can effectively address targeted health benefits and the growing, socially relevant health challenges faced by our community”.

Overall, the collaboration reflects a broader mission of “Serving Society through Science” and contributing towards “a sustainable, better world and deliver a positive impact to people and the planet”. The focus on creating “a healthier world” for “future generations” through these innovative solutions further emphasises the long-term, preventive benefits of understanding and improving gastrointestinal health.

Hashtag: #monashuniversitymalaysia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Monash University Malaysia

Monash University Malaysia, established in 1998, is the third-largest campus of Australia’s largest university and the first foreign university campus in Malaysia. We are a premier research-intensive Australian university ranked among the top 50 universities globally by the QS World University Rankings 2024 and a member of Australia’s prestigious Group of Eight (Go8). Monash University is also ranked 58 in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings. A self-accrediting university, we offer a distinctly international and culturally rich environment with approximately 11,000+ students from 85 countries. Monash University Malaysia, including the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences, is wholly owned and operated by Monash University since 2020.