Prime Day Extravaganza: UWANT D100 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Launches with Exclusive Deals on Amazon

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This Amazon Prime Day, the UWANT D100 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is available at a special promotional price on Amazon. Designed for families who value efficiency and comfort, the D100 not only effortlessly handles both wet and dry messes but also addresses a common issue with traditional cleaners—unpleasant odors—delivering a truly fresh and healthy home environment every time.



UWANT D100

1. Push-In Docking Station: Storage, Charging & Cleaning All in One

The world’s first push-in docking station redefines convenience. There’s no need to lift the unit—simply slide the D100 into the base after use. The vacuum automatically starts its self-cleaning program, keeping the device spotless and ready for the next task, just like parking in a personal garage.

2. Innovative Full-Link Deodorization System

With just the touch of a button, the D100 automatically flushes its pipelines and roller brush, followed by 65°C hot-air drying to quickly dry the brush and internal components, preventing mold caused by moisture and keeping the machine consistently dry. The built-in deodorizing stick in the water tank ensures that even if wastewater is left inside, no unpleasant odors are emitted, maintaining a fresh and clean environment every time.

Unlike traditional vacuums, the UWANT waterproof motor design extends the machine’s lifespan and minimizes the risk of malfunctions caused by water exposure, providing a safer, more durable cleaning solution for your home.

3. Powerful Performance Meets Thoughtful Design

With 18,000Pa strong suction, the D100 effortlessly removes pet hair, food crumbs, and stubborn stains. Its 180° flat-lay design makes cleaning under low furniture easy, while the ergonomic handle ensures comfortable operation during extended use.

During Prime Day, the UWANT D100 will be available at a special limited-time discount on Amazon US. It’s the perfect opportunity for families to upgrade their cleaning routine with next-generation technology.

With its push-in docking station, and full-link deodorization system, the D100 represents the future of home cleaning solutions—where technology meets everyday comfort.

About UWANT

UWANT is an innovative brand specializing in smart home cleaning solutions, dedicated to making household cleaning more efficient, convenient, and healthy through advanced technology. Its product portfolio includes wet & dry vacuum cleaners, steam fabric cleaners, self-emptying vacuum systems, and more.

The brand’s products are available in multiple countries worldwide, earning the trust of consumers and continually driving technological innovation in the home cleaning industry.

For more information, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Uwant/page/F8ED9DDB-4B1E-443F-A051-4B4D5A227CF6?lp_asin=B0FGJBF28G&ref_=ast_bln&store_ref=bl_ast_dp_brandLogo_sto