PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Forex Expo Dubai 2025 as an elite sponsor, taking place on 6–7 October at the World Trade Center Dubai. As one of the most anticipated financial events globally, the expo will gather brokers, fintech leaders, affiliates, and investors from around the world. Visitors can meet the Vantage team at Booth 282.



Vantage to Join Forex Expo Dubai 2025 as Elite Sponsor

In the lead-up to the expo, Vantage hosted a pre-event webinar on 24 September, where Souhail Fadlallah, Business Development Manager, explored “Opportunities for IBs, Affiliates & Money Managers in Today’s Market.” The session was well received and set the stage for further conversations at the expo.

During the event, Nibal Assaly, Business Development Manager, will take the conference stage on 6 October with a session titled “The Future of the US Dollar: Will It Remain the World’s Reserve Currency?”

To mark the first day, Vantage will also host an exclusive after party on 6 October, at Troy, Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay, creating a relaxed environment for partners and industry peers to connect.

“Dubai has become a leading hub for financial innovation and international events,” said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets. “Our participation at Forex Expo Dubai reflects our global outlook, as we continue to support partners, and affiliates with cutting-edge solutions, education, and community-building opportunities.”

With an exciting lineup of sessions, networking opportunities, and activities, Vantage looks forward to engaging with attendees and strengthening its international footprint.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

