Picturesque Zhejiang Showcases Its Tourism Offerings at Tourism EXPO Japan 2025

NAGOYA, Japan, Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tourism EXPO Japan 2025 took place at Aichi Sky Expo in Nagoya from September 25 to 28. A delegation from Zhejiang Province participated in the event to present a wide range of cultural and tourism offerings. Through an official booth, interactive activities, and themed presentations, the province highlighted the distinctive appeal of Picturesque Zhejiang to Japanese audiences, supporting ongoing efforts to increase travel from Japan and strengthen Zhejiang–Japan cultural and tourism ties. The Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism was an exhibitor at the event.

On the afternoon of September 27, the Zhejiang Cultural Tourism Promotion Event was held on the Expo’s central stage. A promotional film titled “Beautiful China, Picturesque Zhejiang” showcased the province’s cultural heritage and scenic landscapes. A live presentation introduced Zhejiang’s broad range of tourism resources and tailored travel products, supported by slides and video clips that drew strong interest from attendees. An interactive Q&A session added to the program’s energy, with five attendees receiving Wensli silk scarves as courtesy gifts. The scarves reflect Zhejiang’s silk craftsmanship and symbolize the cultural connection and friendship between Zhejiang and Japan.

During the expo, the Picturesque Zhejiang booth offered interactive experiences that enabled Japanese visitors to engage directly with the province’s cultural tourism offerings. Informational materials provided practical travel advice and illustrated Zhejiang’s natural and cultural attractions. A VR segment gave participants a virtual tour of the province’s scenic spots—from the grand peaks of Yandang Mountain to the tranquil waters of West Lake. Traditional arts demonstrations, including woodblock printing and fan painting, also drew long lines of attendees. Visitors tried their hand at woodblock printing, experiencing the combination of Chinese character art and craftsmanship, and painted classic Zhejiang patterns on fans to create their own keepsakes—a hands-on way to understand the local culture.

A spokesperson for the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism noted that the expo raised awareness of the Picturesque Zhejiang brand in the Japanese market. Looking ahead, Zhejiang will build on this event to expand cultural and tourism cooperation with Japan, develop additional travel offerings tailored to Japanese visitors, and welcome more visitors to experience the province’s scenic and cultural richness.