Amadeus hosts travel hackathon to boost innovation with agentic AI

BANGKOK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amadeus, the leading provider of travel technology solutions, recently hosted a special hackathon in Bangkok focused on simplifying traveler experiences, enhancing personalized services, and improving travel operations.



Leading travel players from the Asia Pacific region leveraged at least one Amadeus Self-Service API alongside Google Cloud’s AI offerings such as Google Gemini Models and Agent Engine on Vertex AI, and Agent Development Kit (ADK), as well as a host of optional tools*. The theme of the event was to reimagine the search, book, and service experience for travelers, focusing on travel shopping and reservations with agentic AI as the primary technology framework.

Teams included AsiaOneClick, PKFARE, CIT, Clear Trip, Richmond Tours, Golden Destinations, House of Travel, MakeMyTrip.com, Shindai/BCDTravel, Trip.com, and Travel Cue.

Ideas ranged from improvements to corporate travel by better predicting travel disruptions, AI powered personalized trip planning for those on tight budgets, and booking flows featuring AI generated imagery depicting the traveler at various stages of their journey.

The top teams, selected based upon a number of criteria including quality of their pitch, were chosen by a panel of judges from Amadeus and Google. The winners included:

Winner – Trip.com (Click & Go – Your personalized travel assistant)

1st Runner up – ClearTrip (MyTravel.ai – Personalized Inspiration)

2nd Runner up – Richmond Travels (RABBIT – Easy Business Travel Assistance)

Hackers’ Favorite – AsiaOneClick (FareSmart AI – Autonomous Search Agent)

“We are thrilled that our work in agentic AI has been recognized with the Amadeus Trav-Tech Hackathon award. This win is a testament to our team’s commitment to excellence as we continuously enhance the customer journey at Trip.com and look to pioneer the next generation of travel technology through our unique capabilities. We look forward to working with partners across the industry to advance these innovations for travelers worldwide,” says Trip.com Flight Business CTO, Coco Shu.

“At Amadeus, we aim to improve journeys for travelers globally, and hosting hackathons supports this goal. We appreciate the participation of travel agencies from throughout Asia Pacific and look forward to future collaboration. Amadeus congratulates all of the talented people who contributed to the success of this hackathon and looks forward to seeing the solutions that were dreamed up at the event put into real world use to transform the experience of travel for the better,” says Jerome Daniel, SVP R&D – Head of Search, Travel Shopping and Reservation.

*Optional tools included Langgraph, CrewAI, AutoGen, Python agents