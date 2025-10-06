Immuno Cure wins Grand Prize at the National GBA Entrepreneurship Competition

“a prominent recognition attracting RMB 60M investment EOI”



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 October 2025 – Immuno Cure BioTech (“Immuno Cure“) is delighted to announce victory at the National Final of the 1st GBA Entrepreneurship Competition (the “Competition“) on 27 September 2025 in Foshan, Guangdong. Immuno Cure stood out among 7,146 entries nationwide with its first-in-class, therapeutic DNA Vaccine for HIV/AIDS, ICVAX, winning the Grand Prize as the Champion in the Biomedical and Bio-manufacturing Track of the Competition. Further highlighting the event, Immuno Cure attracted an expression of interest for RMB 60 million investment from a major mainland investment fund. Such recognition had demonstrated Immuno Cure’s huge potentials in the field of innovative biomedicine.

Dr. Xia JIN, Co-founder and CEO of Immuno Cure, introduced ICVAX in the roadshow (Left) and on stage at the award ceremony of the competition (right).

Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office, the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, and the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, the Competition, started in May this year, has brought together high-quality technological and innovative companies nationwide. Over 30% of the contestants in the finals were from Hong Kong and Macao. Dr. Xia JIN, Co-founder and CEO of Immuno Cure fully demonstrating the project’s technological breakthrough and market potential throughout several rounds of the Competition.

Immuno Cure’s therapeutic DNA Vaccine for HIV/AIDS (“ICVAX“) is developed based on the patented technology invented by Professor Zhiwei CHEN and his team at the AIDS Institute of the University of Hong Kong (“HKU“). This technology can significantly enhance cellular immunity and immune response in human, with remarkable effects in controlling viral infections and suppressing tumor growth. Based on the patented technology that was exclusively and globally licensed-in from the HKU, Immuno Cure has developed its “PD-1-Enhanced Vaccine Technology Platform” for the treatment of infectious diseases and a wide range of cancers. Currently, ICVAX has completed the Phase I clinical trial with promising safety and immunogenicity profiles, and will enter Phase II clinical trials shortly. Upon meeting of the endpoints of the Phase II trial, Immuno Cure plans to submit an application for Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ICVAX, aiming for an advanced commercialization in 2028, and bringing a novel solution for global HIV treatment.

Dr. Xia JIN, Co-founder and CEO of Immuno Cure, said: “I am deeply honored in receiving the Grand Prize, which fully demonstrated the judge’s high recognition of our cutting-edge technology and the potential of ICVAX. This honor is attributed to the following factors: firstly, it is due to the profound expertise of our team who has been in the field of HIV for decades; secondly, our project targets at HIV, a long-established global challenge, with the goal of developing the world’s first solution to HIV; thirdly, our progress has been remarkably rapid and successful, achieving a significant leap from initial cellular-based research to clinical trials in human currently. These strengths are key reasons for our standout success. Furthermore, the EOI of RMB 60 million investment by a major investment fund further reflects the capital market’s strong confidence in the market potential of ICVAX. The Greater Bay Area, with its robust innovation ecosystem, abundant investment capital, and vast market, is a fertile ground for biomedical enterprises. Immuno Cure will leverage the advantages of the Greater Bay Area to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative drugs.”

Dr. Percy CHENG, MH, Chairman of Immuno Cure, expressed excitement about the award: “Winning this national award does not only put Immuno Cure in the limelight but also gain a valuable recognition on the merits of our DNA vaccine technology platform. This success is attributed to the dedication of our project team and collaboration partners, without whom we could not have reached this new height. We are committed to focus our expertise and resources on developing more award-winning technologies and products for the sustained long term growth of the Company. ”

Immuno Cure continues to uphold its core mission of “translating cutting-edge science into clinical treatment solutions” and contribute to high-quality development of the biomedical industry in the Greater Bay Area.

