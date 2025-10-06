GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Minesto tidal energy kites and the Faroe Islands tidal opportunity feature in new Forbes online article and TV documentary on Arte.

Minesto tidal energy kites feature in new Forbes online article Faroe Islands: 100 % Renewable Goal With Global Relevance

“The Faroe Islands are to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 – uniquely challenging due to the isolation from the rest of the world. If they can make it there, we can make it anywhere, and the trick may be tidal power,” writes Forbes contributor Mattias Goldmann.

In addition, Minesto feature in new in-depth TV documentary Das größte Kraftwerk des Planeten – Strom aus dem Meer – Die ganze Doku | ARTE , directed by German film creator Michael Gärtner and airing on Arte. The documentary is available in German and French.

Press contact:

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

press@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-tidal-energy-kites-featured-in-forbes-and-tv-documentary-on-arte,c4245823