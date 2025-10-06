NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 comes off 1.1% weekly gain
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 6th
- Stocks are fractionally higher after the S&P 500 rose 1.1% last week. This is the fourth time in the last five weeks that it has gained.
- Traders shrugged off concerns about the government shutdown despite few signs of it imminently reopening. The shutdown delayed the release of key economic data last week.
- This week will be filled with Fed speak and a preliminary read on consumer sentiment this Friday. The University of Michigan anticipated that sentiment declined in October.
Opening Bell
PJT (NYSE: PJT) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing
Closing Bell
Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA) celebrates its upcoming Zeta Live event
Click here to download the NYSE TV App