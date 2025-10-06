Relativity Launches Rel Labs to Drive the Next Wave of Legal Technology Innovation

Through investment, strategic alignment, and its expansive distribution network, Relativity’s new initiative further enhances the extensibility of RelativityOne and empowers innovators shaping the future of AI-powered legal technology

News Summary:

Relativity introduces Rel Labs, a new initiative to accelerate innovation and enrich the extensibility of RelativityOne amid rapid industry transformation. As part of Relativity’s commitment to investing in legal technology through Rel Labs, Relativity announces it plans to:

Invest in new strategic technology partnerships while strengthening its commitment and capital support for existing developer partners

Join The LegalTech Fund (TLTF) as an investor and industry operating partner to identify and back legal technology’s most promising startups and entrepreneurs

Enhance the structure of its Developer Program to deliver clearer growth pathways and unlock greater partner impact

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global legal technology company Relativity today announced the launch of Rel Labs, an investment arm and innovation hub designed to accelerate transformation across the legal data intelligence ecosystem. Through Rel Labs, Relativity plans to continue to deepen its investment in its developer partner community, while also funding new strategic technology partnerships both directly and through The LegalTech Fund (TLTF). The investments will aim to further extend RelativityOne’s platform capabilities, enabling legal teams to solve for a wider array of emerging legal data challenges.



Relativity

“An extensible, partner-rich platform has always been core to Relativity, and in this moment of AI transformation, it’s more critical than ever to back the legal tech community’s boldest ideas that further strengthen the trusted system of record and advance the system of action within RelativityOne,” said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. “We believe Relativity’s proven track record and extensive distribution are exceptional in our space, but our greatest strength is our incredible community. Together, we are combining ingenuity with scale to deliver solutions that elevate the practice of law and define the future of our industry.”

Rel Labs: a launchpad for innovation

As part of Rel Labs, Relativity plans to engage and support legal technology companies at various stages, from entrepreneurs with breakthrough concepts to seasoned independent software vendors building enterprise-ready applications. Priority will be given to companies that help Relativity’s customers and partners tackle the latest challenges in legal data intelligence through extending RelativityOne‘s platform, workflows and AI capabilities.

RelativityOne is leveraged by professionals across leading law firms, legal service providers, corporations and government agencies and combines an agentic system of action with a trusted system of record where essential information is secured and enriched. Relativity has expanded beyond its e-discovery roots into a broader set of legal data intelligence use cases, including compliance, investigations, data breach and more, empowering organizations to solve complex challenges with confidence.

The company plans to invest more than $170 million in research and development (R&D) in 2025 and continues to foster a robust ecosystem, backing innovations that shape the industry. With significant investments through Rel Labs, Relativity intends to further amplify its R&D leadership and provide financial backing to accelerate industry-defining advancements.

Those interested in being considered for Rel Labs can learn more here.

Backing the industry’s boldest startups in partnership with The LegalTech Fund

Relativity, through its Rel Labs initiative, plans to collaborate with TLTF to identify and support the most promising legal technology startups. As an operating partner, Relativity plans to provide strategic guidance, industry expertise and access to its global network to help accelerate the growth of TLTF portfolio companies. Together, the organizations aim to strengthen the broader legal technology ecosystem and create new opportunities for innovators across the field.

TLTF is dedicated exclusively to transforming the future of the legal industry. To date, it has invested in more than 70 companies redefining how law is practiced and delivered.

“Our partnership with Relativity is about more than innovation—it’s about advancing the entire industry by combining capital and company-building expertise with Relativity’s market reach,” said Zach Posner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The LegalTech Fund. “Together, we can help the next generation of entrepreneurs scale faster and deliver real value to the legal industry.”

Unlocking growth opportunities for developer partners

Relativity is also advancing its Developer Program with a new structure, launching in 2026, that delivers differentiated benefits, provides clearer growth pathways and elevates developer partners. This program evolution ties directly into the Rel Labs initiative by strengthening Relativity’s commitment to empowering its growing ecosystem of more than 50 developer partners and fostering innovation across the legal technology industry. The program now features three categories of developer partners, each designed to reflect the unique ways partners extend, scale and accelerate the impact of RelativityOne:

Innovators: Independent software vendors that build and sell their own applications for RelativityOne System Integrators: Experts delivering custom solutions and services scaling RelativityOne Strategic Partners: Independent software vendors selected by Relativity to co-develop solutions and accelerate impact

The ingenuity and impact of Relativity’s community will be front and center at Relativity Fest, taking place Oct. 7-9 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. This year’s event features a dedicated Developer Track, kicking off with the “Developer Summit” on Oct. 7. At the summit, attendees will learn about the latest enhancements to the Developer Program, hear from TLTF and explore the RelativityOne roadmap for extensibility. The summit will also include an interactive Q&A with Relativity’s executive leaders. This session offers a unique opportunity to gain insight and actively contribute to shaping the platform’s future.

On Oct. 9, the “Spotlight: The LegalTech Fund” session will highlight how TLTF brings together leading entrepreneurs and experts to accelerate innovation in the legal industry. TLTF will also participate in “App Hub IRL” on Oct. 9, a session showcasing cutting-edge partner-built solutions. Relativity Fest will culminate with the Innovation Awards, celebrating the community’s most impactful contributions to the legal technology industry. Register for Relativity Fest here.

About Relativity

Relativity is a global legal technology company that empowers the legal data intelligence community to organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into insights and actions to elevate the practice of law. Leading corporations, law firms and government agencies worldwide rely on Relativity and its robust partner ecosystem to uncover the most relevant and impactful information across a range of legal work. Relativity expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to more than 100 academic institutions through its academic program and to more than 90 organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

