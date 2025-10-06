Sentorise Launches 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 LiFePO₄ Battery, Delivering Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Power

GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 October 2025 – Sentorise, a trusted innovator in reliable off-grid power solutions, today announced the European launch of its 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 LiFePO₄ battery. Designed for RV travellers, off-grid homeowners, marine users, and DIY energy enthusiasts, the new battery combines advanced safety, long life, and intelligent monitoring to make dependable energy accessible across Europe.

What sets this product apart is that the Sentorise 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 LiFePO₄ battery is the first in Europe to come standard across the entire lineup with both low-temperature protection and Bluetooth connectivity—ensuring users can monitor and protect their power systems with ease in any climate.

Built for Safety and Longevity

The Sentorise 12.8V 100Ah LiFePO₄ battery is built with automotive-grade A+ cells for exceptional consistency and reliability. Its upgraded 100A BMS offers six layers of protection, including safeguards against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuit, and extreme temperatures.

Tested at 25 ± 2 °C, it delivers 6,000+ cycles at 90% Depth of Discharge with 70% capacity retention—ensuring over 10 years of typical RV or off-grid use. Under partial discharge, lifespan can exceed 15,000 cycles, maximizing value and reducing lifecycle costs.

Universal Compatibility and Smart Monitoring

The Sentorise 12.8V 100Ah battery features an IP65-rated dust- and water-resistant housing, suitable for RVs, boats, and home systems. Its Group 31 form factor is backward-compatible with Group 24 fittings for easy upgrades.

Bluetooth monitoring offers real-time access to SoC, voltage, and temperature—no account needed. Scan the QR code to connect instantly, with future app updates adding history tracking and multi-device support.

Key Benefits & Features

Bluetooth Monitoring: Instant QR-code connection—no registration needed. View real-time SoC, voltage, and temperature. Future updates will add history tracking and multi-device control.

Sixfold BMS Protection: The advanced 100A BMS guards against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuit, and temperature extremes for safe, stable operation.

Cold-Weather Ready: Automatic charging cut-off below 0 °C prevents lithium plating; discharges reliably down to −20 °C (~50% capacity). Optional self-heating models available for extreme cold.

IP65 Weatherproof: Dustproof and resistant to water jets, the rugged housing performs reliably in humidity, rain, and dust—ideal for Europe’s changing outdoor conditions.

With the 12.8V 100Ah Group 31, Sentorise reinforces its commitment to safe, sustainable, and accessible energy. As demand for smarter power grows, Sentorise continues to innovate—empowering users to live freely and confidently, on the road, off the grid, or in the city.

Certifications & Compliance

The Sentorise 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 battery meets international transport and safety requirements with UN38.3 certification. It complies with CE (EMC/RED/LVD), RoHS, and REACH standards for the European market. To further support sustainability, Sentorise has applied for RCS/GRS green certifications covering recycled and eco-friendly packaging materials.

Meanwhile, FCC (SDoC/ID) and UL1973 certifications are in progress, ensuring full readiness for both European and North American markets. Official FCC ID and UL1973 documentation will be available via authorised channels once completed.

Hashtag: #Sentorise

About Sentorise

Sentorise envisions a world where reliable energy is accessible to all, from city homes to remote off-grid adventures. More than just a power provider, the brand champions “Stay Powered. Stay Free.”, ensuring users can confidently live, travel, and thrive without limits.

