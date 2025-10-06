SwitchBot Introduces Safety Alarm, a Compact Device for Personal Security

TOKYO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of the SwitchBot Safety Alarm, a compact device designed to improve personal security through a combination of deterrence, notifications, and location tracking. With its compact size, it can be carried on a keychain, backpack, or handbag, providing users with everyday peace of mind.



SwitchBot Safety Alarm

A Multi-Layered Approach to Safety with Find My Support

The SwitchBot Safety Alarm is more than just a personal alarm. It offers an integrated safety network combining deterrence, notification, and location tracking.

At the pull of its ring, the device emits a 130dB siren, louder than a car horn, accompanied by a rapid strobe light to draw attention and discourage potential threats. For less urgent situations, a double-press can trigger a “virtual phone call”, making the user’s smartphone ring even in silent mode to subtly deter potential stalkers.

The device also connects to the SwitchBot app, sending real-time alerts to family members when activated. With Find My network support, it can be tracked globally, helping users locate belongings such as bags or quickly confirm a user’s last known location.

Designed for Everyday Use

Aside from emergencies, the Safety Alarm can also double as a flashlight. Meanwhile, it is IP65 water & dust-resistant, and is powered by replaceable button-cell batteries. When paired with a SwitchBot Hub, users can receive low-battery notifications to ensure it is always ready.

SwitchBot Ecosystem Integration

The SwitchBot Safety Alarm also integrates with SwitchBot’s broader smart home system. It can serve as an NFC key for SwitchBot locks and keypads. When brought within Bluetooth range of a hub, it can automatically send a “home arrival” notification, reassuring family members that someone has arrived home safely.

Pricing and Availability

Available in black, white, and aqua, the SwitchBot Safety Alarm is designed to be discreet, portable, and practical for everyday carry. It will be sold through the SwitchBot Official Store and Amazon stores, with an MSRP of USD 39.99 / CAD 49.99 / GBP 39.99 / EUR 39.99.