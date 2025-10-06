Taiwan Pavilion Fostering Collaborative Innovation in AI, Regenerative Medicine and CDMO at BioJapan 2025

TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Promotion Office (BPIPO), an organization focused on fostering Taiwan’s biotech ecosystem, announced today that it will lead a delegation of 16 biotech industry partners from Taiwan to participate in BioJapan 2025 (Yokohama, October 8-10, 2025). Taiwan’s participation in BioJapan 2025, through the Taiwan Pavilion and delegation, will serve as an impactful forum to showcase the value that Taiwan’s ecosystem can bring to Japanese companies in jointly realizing the future of biotech innovation.



Discover Taiwan’s Innovation at BioJapan 2025

BPIPO’s Participation Details at BioJapan 2025

Booth Number: B-77 (Taiwan Pavilion)

B-77 (Taiwan Pavilion) Dates: October 8 to 10, 2025, at PACIFICO Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan

October 8 to 10, 2025, at PACIFICO Yokohama, “Cheers & Collab” Gathering: October 9, from 4pm to 5pm at the Taiwan Pavilion, featuring drinks and snacks

At the event, BPIPO will showcase Taiwan’s cutting-edge competitiveness in high-growth sectors, including regenerative medicine, AI healthcare, precision health, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMOs). Taiwan’s biotech ecosystem offers a unique blend of capabilities, including:

Advanced manufacturing

Regenerative medicine expertise

Robust integration of information and communications technology (ICT)

Pro-growth regulatory framework aligned with international standards

Taiwanese Biotech Companies Advance in Japan

With these capabilities, Taiwanese companies continue to flourish in Japan. In 2024, Japan’s CBC became an official distributor for Taiwan’s TBMC, allowing the company to expand its presence in the Japanese market. In addition, Leeuwenhoek successfully launched its Flora Le Light Synbiotic in Japan.

This year, Amaran Biotech established a strategic partnership with Nippon Fine Chemical to jointly enhance CDMO manufacturing technology services for nanoparticle-based drugs in Taiwan and Japan. Taiwan–Japan collaborations have also yielded a slew of developments: AM Biotech’s high-purity targeted exosomes were officially registered with the Japan Cosmetic Industry Association, and its ExoGiov exosomes have expanded from cosmetics to regenerative medicine. Another Taiwanese company, LumiSTAR, has been selected for Takeda Pharmaceutical’s COCKPI-T® program to advance innovation in drug discovery and development.

Following the recent securing of Foreign Manufacturer Accreditation from the Japanese government, Steminent aims to achieve certification in 2026 for its new regenerative medicine, Stemchymal®. As a testament to growing collaboration, one of the delegation members, Creative Life Science, and Japan’s Myoridge will sign an MOU, combining strengths in cell culture and production channels to unleash new possibilities for regenerative medicine.

The Taiwan delegation will also visit Astellas Pharma, a leading Japanese multinational pharmaceutical company, to tour its innovative SakuLab facility and to foster collaboration in cell therapy and bioprocessing.

Delegation Member Area of Specialization Website Development Center for Biotechnology R&D of biologics, small molecules, and preclinical testing technologies https://www.dcb.org.tw/?&locale=en Amaran Biotech潤雅 Total CDMO solutions for Adjuvant (QS-21), drug product and drug substance manufacturing, stability studies, and analytical services https://www.amaranbiotech.com/ AM Biotech陞醫 Patented bio-pulsed exosomes https://en.ambiotech.asia/instruction/ Bora Biologics保瑞 Mammalian and microbial CDMO with SUBs scaling to 2000L https://boracdmo.com/ Creative Life Science啟新 Aseptic filling with custom media solutions https://www.cmp-micro.com/ch/ Leeuwenhoek Laboratories 雷文虎克 AKK next generation probiotics and GLP-1 synbiotics https://lwhklab.com.tw/en/ LumiSTAR Biotechnology昱星 iPSC-based drug screening and toxicity testing, animal alternative, cell therapy, and neurodegenerative diseases https://lumistarbiotech.com/ Orient EuroPharma 友華 Injectable and oral product CDMO/ product licensing https://www.oepgroup.com/en-global PharmaEssentia 藥華 Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b) http://www.pharmaessentia.com Steminent Biotherapeutics仲恩 Allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell platform https://steminent.com/ Taiwan Bio-Manufacturing Corporation臺灣生物製造 CRDMO for nucleic acids, cell therapy, gene therapy, and biologics https://tbmcbio.com/ Taiwan Cell Manufacturing Co.台灣細胞製造 CDMO for cell and gene therapy products (e.g. CAR-T and lentiviral vectors) https://www.tcmc.biz/ Taiwan Green Extraction Industry Alliance for Plant-Derived Natural Products綠色萃取產業聯盟 Green extraction platform for botanical hydrogel dressing and plant exosomes https://www.gae.com.tw/about-gea TherapiAI網資 AI agents for biopharma/CDMO https://therapiai.bio/en Tri-Service General Hospital Innovation Incubation Center三總 Medical center https://wwwv.tsgh.ndmctsgh.edu.tw/unit/102492/ Taiwan Bio Industry Organization台灣生物產業協會 Biotech industry promotion in Taiwan and Asia https://taiwanbio.org.tw/en/

For more information, please visit https://ccd.nat.gov.tw/biopharm.

