UBS House of Craft x Dior Makes Asian Debut in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following its acclaimed New York premiere in June 2025, UBS House of Craft x Dior makes its Asian debut in Singapore with an expanded fashion and photography exhibition celebrating eight decades of Dior’s legacy and craftsmanship.



Concept and photography by Brigitte Niedermair

Available to public from November 21-23 at the New Art Museum Singapore – part of the Whitestone Gallery, the exhibition charts the defining eras of the House of Dior through the works of Christian Dior and the six artistic directors who shaped its legacy: Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and Maria Grazia Chiuri, plus a tribute to Kim Jones.

Honoring the timeless elegance and innovative spirit of UBS and Dior, the exhibition features a groundbreaking photographic exhibition by acclaimed artist and long-time Dior collaborator, Brigitte Niedermair. Curated by Carine Roitfeld, celebrated former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, the exhibition draws from Dior’s archives and iconic creations from each designer, spotlighting exceptional craftsmanship and visionary creativity.

Jin Yee Young, Co-Head UBS Global Wealth Management Asia Pacific and Country Head UBS Singapore, said: “UBS is delighted to present the Asia debut of the expanded UBS House of Craft x Dior exhibition in Singapore. We are excited for this partnership, which honors Dior and UBS’s heritage, while showcasing the precision, dedication, and artistry that define our craft.”

“Above all, this alliance is a celebration of excellence, haute couture elegance, and the exceptional savoir-faire deployed by Dior since the triumph of the New Look in 1947. Carine Roitfeld’s passion and unique expertise, combined with the unrivalled talent of Brigitte Niedermair, a loyal collaborator of the House, highlight at once our timeless heritage and our creativity that is constantly reinvented by the various designers who have succeeded Christian Dior. This artistic dialogue is a tribute to audacity and virtuoso artisanship, at the convergence of past, present, and future, in a perpetually shifting cultural landscape,” says Olivier Bialobos, Deputy Managing Director in charge of Global Communication & Image, Christian Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior.

The exhibition is accompanied by talks, panels, workshops, and craft demonstrations, where participants can engage with masters of craft and deepen their engagement with couture artistry. More details will be announced later.

Registration is free at: https://www.ubs.com/sg/en/wealthmanagement/about-us/craft/hoc-sg/registration.html

For more information, please visit: http://www.ubs.com/hoc-sg .

