Yesoul T3S Plus Auto-Incline Treadmill with Free Screen Mirroring: Affordable Innovation for Your Marathon Training at Home

HONG KONG, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For many people, finding time to exercise feels impossible. After a long day at work, commuting home, preparing meals, and taking care of family, the idea of heading to a crowded gym is exhausting. Even when you carve out time at home, traditional treadmills can be frustrating—bulky machines take up half your living room, noisy motors disrupt the household, and most require expensive subscriptions just to access the full experience. The result? Your motivation fades, workouts get skipped, and your fitness goals feel farther away.

Enter the Yesoul T3S Plus Auto-Incline Treadmill, the latest innovation from Yesoul Fitness. This new treadmill is designed for modern lifestyles, combining a powerful motor, space-saving foldable design, and intelligent features to make running at home both easy and motivating. With free and unlimited screen mirroring, automatic incline adjustment, and immersive visuals, the T3S Plus transforms your living space into a personal fitness studio—perfect for marathon training, interval workouts, or daily exercise, all without leaving home.

This is the reality for busy professionals trying to stay active, parents looking to squeeze in a workout between errands and family time, and fitness enthusiasts preparing for upcoming events. With October approaching, many runners are gearing up for fall marathons across the U.S. and Europe. The modern runner faces a dilemma: how to train consistently and effectively without sacrificing convenience, space, or budget.



Yesoul T3S Plus Treadmill: Run with freedom and fun.

Yesoul T3S Plus Treadmill: Run Smarter, Train Better, Spend Less

Free & Unlimited Screen Mirroring: Your Workout, Your Way

A mandatory subscription is not required for the Yesoul APP. However, if you wish to take Yesoul courses, an in-app subscription is necessary. Even without any subscription, you can freely mirror any app or content you love, making every workout fully personalized and engaging.

One of the standout features of the T3S Plus is its free and unlimited mirroring technology. Unlike other treadmills that lock you into proprietary apps and recurring subscriptions, the T3S Plus gives you complete freedom to connect with the content you love. Using your smartphone or tablet, you can mirror your favorite apps directly to the treadmill’s 21.5-inch Full HD screen.

Kinomap: Explore real-world routes with cinematic scenery and synced elevation. Train on Alpine slopes, coastal Italy, or city streets while the treadmill automatically adjusts to match the terrain—perfect for marathon simulation.

Zwift: Immerse yourself in global running communities. Jog through New York, sprint in London, or conquer Mars-like terrain—all displayed on the vibrant screen with real-time performance stats.

YouTube: Stream your favorite shows, music, or fitness videos to make every run engaging and entertaining.

Yesoul App: Access guided training programs or free-ride with your own content.

This is not a walled garden; it’s an open playground. Your workout is no longer confined to one platform—it’s an experience tailored to your goals, your schedule, and your lifestyle.

A Smarter, More Affordable Investment

The home treadmill market often demands high prices for advanced features like auto-incline or large screens. Yesoul breaks that trend, delivering a premium auto-incline, large-screen treadmill at a competitive price—giving you both performance and value.

10% Auto-Incline: Train Like a Pro

The T3S Plus isn’t just about digital freedom; it’s engineered to deliver a realistic running experience. With its 10% automatic incline system, the treadmill mimics natural outdoor terrain. Whether you’re walking briskly uphill for fat-burning or pushing through a high-intensity hill sprint, the incline adjusts seamlessly—no manual setup, no interruptions.

This feature makes the T3S Plus ideal for October marathon training, offering varied, challenging workouts that build endurance, strength, and calorie burn, all from the convenience of home.

Foldable & Space-Saving: Home-Friendly Fitness

Modern living spaces are often compact, and bulky fitness equipment can feel overwhelming. The T3S Plus solves this with its easy folding design and soft-drop system. In seconds, the treadmill folds smoothly and safely, allowing storage against a wall, behind a couch, or in a corner.

No more sacrificing your living room to a giant machine. With the T3S Plus, your treadmill is there when you need it—and out of the way when you don’t.

Immersive Visuals and Sound

Running is not just about movement; it’s about immersion. The T3S Plus comes with a 21.5-inch Full HD screen that rotates 360 degrees to fit your height and position. Whether you’re running, cooling down, or stretching, the display moves with you.

Adding to this experience are 6W dual speakers with powerful bass, turning every step on a scenic route or every beat of your playlist into an energizing, multi-sensory event.

Powerful Brushless Motor & Spacious Running Deck

At the heart of the T3S Plus is a 3.0HP brushless motor, engineered for quiet yet powerful performance. It delivers continuous output for light jogs to high-speed sprints, reaching speeds up to 8.7 mph. The treadmill’s spacious deck and reinforced rails ensure stability, smooth strides, and quieter landings—perfect for home use.

Easy Control with Shock Absorption Protection

Adjusting your run shouldn’t feel complicated. The T3S Plus features a central dial control for speed, incline, and pause, even mid-stride. Beneath your feet, a multi-point shock absorption system protects your knees and ankles, ensuring safer and quieter workouts.

Designed for Every Lifestyle

Families: Safe, quiet, and easy to use—perfect for parents who want to set a healthy example or squeeze in workouts during kids’ nap times.

Busy Professionals: Quick runs before work or stress-relief jogs after hours, without gym commutes.

Fitness Enthusiasts: Advanced incline, immersive apps, and real-time metrics deliver workouts that rival commercial gyms.

By eliminating barriers—space, time, noise, subscriptions, and high costs—the T3S Plus empowers everyone to integrate fitness seamlessly into daily life.

About YESOUL Fitness

YESOUL Fitness is dedicated to designing high-value, accessible fitness equipment for homes worldwide. With a philosophy rooted in freedom, affordability, and quality engineering, YESOUL believes premium fitness should not come with excessive costs or restrictive ecosystems.

With the T3S Plus Auto-Incline Treadmill featuring free and unlimited screen mirroring, YESOUL empowers users to take control of their health and fitness journey—on their own terms.

