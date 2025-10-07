Asia’s leading accounting, finance, and business technology event will bring together 4,000+ professionals, 130+ solution providers, and 100+ speakers.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Accounting & Business Show Asia 2025 will take place on October 22-23, 2025 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore, bringing together more than 4,000 accountants, finance leaders, and business decision-makers from across Asia.



Accounting & Business Show Asia 2025 Returns to Singapore to Drive Growth Through Technology and Finance

Now in its 8th edition, the show has become the region’s most influential platform for technology adoption and business strategy. The 2025 program will feature:

130+ solution providers showcasing innovations in accounting, finance, HR, payroll, payments, digital banking, e-commerce, and cross-border growth.

showcasing innovations in accounting, finance, HR, payroll, payments, digital banking, e-commerce, and cross-border growth. 180+ expert speakers , including Violet Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Lunch Actually Group , Lip Kiam Tan, Partner, Assurance & Advisory, Moore Singapore , Monica Divik Agarwal, Group Head of People & Talent, MoneyHero Group , Carmen Wee, Board Member, Workforce Singapore , Mason Tay, Director of Global Markets Growth, TripAdvisor and Shivajini Seelan, Managing Partner, JS Partners

, including Violet Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, , Lip Kiam Tan, Partner, Assurance & Advisory, , Monica Divik Agarwal, Group Head of People & Talent, , Carmen Wee, Board Member, , Mason Tay, Director of Global Markets Growth, and Shivajini Seelan, Managing Partner, New ‘People’ and ‘Customer & Commerce’ stages for SME leaders, with sessions on employee engagement and retention, cross-border expansion, sales enablement, and sustainable success.

stages for SME leaders, with sessions on employee engagement and retention, cross-border expansion, sales enablement, and sustainable success. The Start-up Pavilion, highlighting the next generation of accounting, fintech, and business technology innovators.

“Asia’s businesses face rising costs, digital disruption, and increasing global competition. The Accounting & Business Show Asia provides the solutions and strategies leaders need to stay ahead,” said Laura Binns, General Manager at Terrapinn.

The event is free to attend, with registration now open. Attendees will gain access to all sessions, earn CPD credits, and network with peers shaping the future of business in Asia.

Event Details

October 22-23, 2025

Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore

Register Free: https://www.terrapinn.com/ABShowAsia2025event

