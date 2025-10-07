BANGKOK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “Smart Salt,” an innovative low-sodium salt developed by Paul Patsapong Chomchey, a Ph.D. candidate at Chulalongkorn University and Executive MBA alumnus, has won a Gold Medal and Special Award at the 2025 Silicon Valley International Invention Festival. Using Nano Chitosan technology, Smart Salt cuts sodium by more than half while preserving full flavor, offering a breakthrough solution to the global health challenge of excessive salt consumption.



Chula’s “Smart Salt” Wins Gold for Cutting Sodium Without Losing Flavor

Paul Patsapong Chomchey, a graduate of Chulalongkorn University’s Executive MBA Program, Class 37, Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, has won both a Gold Medal and a Special Award at the 2025 Silicon Valley International Invention Festival (SVIIF) for his innovation “Smart Salt. “The event was held from August 8–10 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California.

Currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Technology and Innovation Management for Entrepreneurs (CUTIP program) at Chulalongkorn University, Paul’s invention was selected by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) as one of the country’s standout innovations for global competition.

A Prestigious Global Stage

The SVIIF 2025, certified by the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA), featured over 300 innovations from 75 countries, including Thailand, the United States, Germany, China, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Greece, and New Zealand. The event is an international platform that brings together top inventors and innovators worldwide to showcase inventions, research, and innovations, exchange knowledge; build networks; foster creative ideas; and commercialize new developments.

Paul noted that SVIIF is not just a showcase but a rigorous competition where participants present their work before panels of experts in science, medicine, business, and technology, as well as investors and the public. Judging focuses on novelty, real-world application, social and health benefits, and commercial potential.

What is “Smart Salt”?

“Smart Salt” was developed to tackle the global problem of excessive sodium intake. While the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a daily sodium limit of 2,000 mg, most people consume 5,000–6,000 mg—nearly triple the guideline. This imbalance is linked to more than 2.5 million deaths annually from sodium-related diseases.

Existing alternatives, such as potassium chloride, often compromise taste or raise health concerns. Paul’s solution, “Smart Salt,” uses Nano Chitosan—extracted from shrimp, shellfish, and crab shells—combined in small amounts with sodium chloride. This formulation reduces sodium content by 50–60% while maintaining a salty taste. Nano Chitosan activates the tongue’s salt receptors, sending signals to the brain similar to traditional salt, effectively “tricking” the body into perceiving the same flavor.

Tested and Proven

Over six months of lab research and collaboration with restaurants showed that Smart Salt could seamlessly replace regular salt in dishes and broths—such as Japanese-style shabu soup—without compromising flavor. This breakthrough makes it particularly valuable for patients and older adults who must limit sodium but still wish to enjoy their meals.

Breaking the “Less Salt, Less Flavor” Mindset

A key challenge, Paul explained, was consumer perception. Many believe cutting salt automatically means cutting taste, since salt enhances the umami flavor that gives food savory richness. Smart Salt addresses this challenge by delivering full flavor with less sodium—a combination that could have broad applications in restaurants, hospitals, and the global food industry.

Currently, Smart Salt is being developed into a ready-to-drink shabu broth and a crystal (solid) version expected to launch within a year. The innovation is also undergoing patent registration.

A Global Health Impact

“Being selected by the NRCT to represent Thailand at such a prestigious international event was a great honor,” said Paul.

“Smart Salt stood out among many health-focused innovations at SVIIF 2025 and won both the Gold Medal and Special Award because it addresses a global health crisis—excessive sodium consumption. This innovation is a proud example of how Thai ingenuity can make a positive global impact in medicine, nutrition, and the food industry.”

Paul Patsapong credited both his Ph.D. program (CUTIP) and his Chula Executive MBA education for giving him the tools to move his innovation forward, particularly in business modeling, strategy, and venture capital.

Acknowledgments and Advice to Innovators

Paul expressed his gratitude to his advisors and supporters:

Professor Dr. Sanong Ekgasit , Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University (Project Advisor)

, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, (Project Advisor) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kanis Saengchote and the faculty of the Executive MBA program, for their support and guidance.

Chef Danial Dusit Proprasit , owner of the Seoul in One restaurant, and chefs from Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School, who assisted in product testing.

Finally, Paul offered words of encouragement to aspiring innovators: “You don’t need to start with something big. Begin with something small, close to you, and that you care about. Innovation can come from combining new ideas with technology to improve lives. Take action, study, and think about the impact your idea can have. A small beginning can lead to global opportunities. Thailand needs fresh, creative energy to bring our innovations to the world.”

Read the full article at: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/261904/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world’s top 50 university list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and work ability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChulalongkornUniversity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/chulauniversity