Colebrook Bosson Saunders Celebrates 35 Years of Human-Centric Design

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS), the leader in workplace ergonomics, is marking its 35th anniversary with the release of its Brand Story eBook titled ‘The Birth of Workplace Ergonomics for Well-Being‘ and the accompanying brand video. As technology continues to change the way people work, the eBook and video underscore the brand’s lasting role as a bridge between people and technology, its expertise in human-centric design, and its journey to shaping workplace ergonomics worldwide.

Download the eBook: https://www.colebrookbossonsaunders.com/pages/the-brand-story-ebook?srsltid=AfmBOoovOcb_N589QKzEm-uKwcepFqNlofyhAfvfIGDvWRtsbwRyNixa

Watch the brand video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUmLtLCLMRE



The London CBS Headquarters – the birthplace of the brand’s earliest human-centric designs and continuing to showcase the forefront of workplace ergonomics to this day.

Designing for the evolving workplace

“New technologies like evolving interfaces and AI are rapidly changing how people work, but more than ever people are seeking ways to improve technology’s impact on long-term well-being. CBS has always been right in the middle, brokering the relationship between people and technology. As workplace dynamics and technology continue to evolve, CBS’s brand story demonstrates the timeless concept of design for continuous well-being. Ergonomics is about helping employees stay healthy, focused, and resilient no matter how much the workplace changes,” commented Cecil Huang, Senior Marketing Manager – APAC Middle East & Africa at Colebrook Bosson Saunders.

This focus has guided CBS since its founding in 1990, when the company first responded to the strain and discomfort employees were experiencing from technology use in offices. Its early breakthrough, Gemini, became the world’s first articulating monitor support, setting a precedent for ergonomic innovation. In the 1990s, the Wishbone monitor arm supported industries transitioning from cathode-ray tube to flat-panel monitors, opening new possibilities for sectors such as financial services. Most recently, CBS relaunched the award-winning Flo monitor arm to accommodate today’s larger and curved screens.

Designing for people and the planet

Known for human-centric designs, CBS helps companies unleash the benefits of greater ergonomics in workspaces. For employees, improved ergonomics leads to greater comfort and long-term musculoskeletal health while supporting posture for reduced strain and fatigue.

To explore holistically creating human-centric workplaces, CBS will host a free online webinar Designing Neuroinclusive Spaces: A Webinar with Kay Sargent, from the leading global design and architecture firm HOK.

For additional information and to sign up: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/designing-neuroinclusive-spaces-a-webinar-with-kay-sargent-tickets-1549379829779

Date and Time: October 21, APAC and MEA Session – 15:00 HKT-SGT-CST / 16:00 JST / 12:30 IST / 11:00 GST / 09:00 SAST / 15:00 AWST / 17:00 AEST

Alongside its focus on people, CBS integrates environmental responsibility into its designs and operations. Key commitments include reducing the environmental impacts of products, achieving net zero by 2050 and transitioning to 100% plastic-free packaging by 2027.

About Colebrook Bosson Saunders

Established in 1990 and part of the MillerKnoll collective since 2022, Colebrook Bosson Saunders focuses on seamlessly connecting people with technology, driven by its core values: to innovate, connect, and create.

For more information, please visit: https://www.colebrookbossonsaunders.com/

Media Contact

Cecil Huang

Senior Marketing Manager – APAC, Middle East & Africa

Cecil.huang@cbsproducts.co.uk