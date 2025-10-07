Evowaste Honoured at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Regional Edition for Pioneering Zero-Waste Solutions

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Evowaste, operating under Kindred Group Indonesia and a subsidiary of Sunjaya Asia Group Limited, has been honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Regional Edition under the Fast Enterprise category for its outstanding contributions to environmental sustainability. The company was recognized for its holistic Zero Waste Concept, which integrates socially responsible, economically viable, and environmentally friendly solutions to tackle Indonesia’s pressing waste challenges.

Evowaste’s innovative Zero X Technology combines fire, water, and gas to generate energy while actively restoring the environment, reflecting the company’s core philosophy that resources taken from nature must be returned. With over 350 machines deployed across 16 countries, Evowaste bridges global environmental innovation with local sustainability needs, helping cities move toward near-zero landfill dependency.

The company’s growth is driven by an agile and innovative corporate culture, a robust market penetration strategy, and strong partnerships with distributors and technology developers. In 2024, Evowaste launched a new processing system capable of handling up to 200 tons per day without harmful emissions or leachate, marking a significant step in clean and efficient waste management.

Beyond technological achievements, Evowaste creates meaningful socio-economic impact by supporting local initiatives, promoting SME development, providing training, and generating employment opportunities. In 2025, the company signed a MOU with an Indonesian multi-party cooperative and a Vietnamese technology firm, further solidifying its role as a leading environmental solutions provider in Indonesia.

Evowaste’s recognition at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards underscores its dedication to innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment, demonstrating how forward-thinking environmental technology can shape a greener and more resilient future for Indonesia and the world.

