HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL ANNOUNCES 2025 GLOBAL MALE CHAMPIONS FOR GENDER EQUALITY

Several Champions to headline 2025 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky – the success and leadership summit for women (and male allies), Nov 4, 2025 in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — House of Rose Professional Pte Ltd. (HORP) has announced its 2025 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Global Male Champions for Gender Equality, underscoring the impact of male advocacy and allyship on gender balance and its positive business impact across the world’s most successful Companies with over 200 key executives being nominated to the list. Several of the 2025 Global Male Champions will share their leadership and success best practices at the 2025 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women, to be held on Nov 4, 2025 in Singapore alongside the 2025 Break the ceiling touch the sky® list of Asia’s Most Inspirational women in leadership announced recently.



Confirmed speakers for the 2025 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®, to be held on Nov 4 in Singapore.

Gender balanced-led Companies deliver better business results and are more attractive as employers to top talent. The world’s largest Companies and most successful Companies are accelerating gender equality at leadership levels to match their customer profiles. Between 2020 and 2025 gender balance across the Boards and Executive Management teams of the world’s top 100 gender balanced companies in the world’s 500 largest Companies (by annual revenues) moved from 1 in 5 executives being female to 1 in 3 being Female. Companies that leverage male allies and champions see a faster rate of adoption of gender balance and subsequent positive business impact.

The 2025 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Global Male Champions for Gender Equality include Scott Price, Group CEO, DFI Retail Group; Bob McDonald, former Chairman, President & CEO, The Procter & Gamble Company; Peter Van den Broeck, General Manager Middle East Africa and Global Export Markets, BIC; James Michael Lafferty Chairman, Katapult Digital; Miles Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, O’Brien Glass; Max Amen, SVP, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Wella Company; Vijayanand Sinha, Regional CEO – ASEAN, Japan and Korea, Reckitt; Abbas Panju, Managing Director – India at UPS Express; Tian Chong Ng, CEO, Singtel Singapore; Vivek Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, United Breweries; Anil Wadhwani, Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Plc; Ranjeet Oak, Managing Director – South Asia, Kohler Co; Paul Prendergast, Europe and Middle East CFO and Enterprise Value Lead, Accenture; Matthew Driver, EVP, Head of Services, Asia Pacific, Mastercard; Jerome Droesch, CEO International Organizations, Domestic Health and Health Services, Cigna Healthcare International Health; Vinod Tahiliani, CFO, Jio-bp; Afnan Ahsan, Group CEO, IDS Borjomi International; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Ismail Mapara, Regional Business Director & Managing Director, Gulf and Saudi, 3M; Pravesh Saha, General Manager – South Asia – Wella Company; Chester Twigg, Former Group Commercial Officer, BIC; Max Rangel, Former CEO & Global President, Spin Master; Arvind Mathur, Enterprise Strategist, Amazon Web Services; Andy Buckingham, General Manager, Canada, The Coca-Cola Company; Victor Mills, former Chief Executive, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce; Harish Sadani, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Men against Violence and Abuse (MAVA) and Gregory Lukasik, SVP and CEO, Southeast Asia, Ecolab.

Leaders on the 2025 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Asia’s most inspirational women in leadership include Jerrica Chooi, Country Holding Officer, Singapore, ABB; Joy Jinghui Xu, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, DFI Retail Group; Billie Tan, President of International Sales and Solutions APAC and EMEA, UPS; Preeti Arora Razdan, CEO, Southeast Asia at Diageo; Sylvie Gleises, CEO Asia, AXA XL; Erica Chan, Group Chief Legal, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs, DFI Retail Group; Tashya Zhuo, Senior Director, Head of International Sales, ASEAN & Taiwan region, SGX Group; Natalja Voronova, Regional Marketing Director, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; Gan Siok Hoon, Dy Group Chief Corporate Officer, Singtel; Tiffany Tang, General Manager, Malaysia/Singapore, Reckitt Mead Johnson; Judit Pach, Former Ambassador of Hungary to Singapore and Brunei Darussalam. Governor of Hungary to ASEF (Asia-Europe Foundation). Advisor, MET Group; Anca Vasilescu, APAC Service Practice Lead, Accenture Song; Supriya Rao Patwardhan, Executive Vice President, DHL; Anamika Talwar, Board Chair & CEO, Financial Services & Fleet Management, Singapore; Financial Services Malaysia, Mercedes-Benz AG; Shiumei Lin, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Asia Pacific, UPS; Susan Hughes, President Asia Pacific, Emerson; Penny Burtt, President Southeast Asia, Boeing.

Several of the Champions and Allies will lead at the 2025 world edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women, to be held on Nov 4, 2025 in Singapore. The summit will bring together key executives and participation across industries to exchange best practices on leadership, growth, gender balance and success. The summit will offer leaders and organizations an excellent opportunity to learn and share best practices and sustainable strategies for success in a rapidly changing world; connect and learn alongside successful executives and role models, build new business and networks of support; upskill based on the professional experiences across industries and accelerate the development of their talent. Topics on the agenda include Business trends impacting leadership in the future and key strategies to adopt; AI and its impact on careers; success secrets of the most inspirational women; Best practices from the Break the ceiling touch the sky® 2025 most inspirational women and global male champions for gender equality; career hacks for high performing executives and HORP’s unique speed mentoring and interactive segment with 25 senior executives as mentors.

https://houseofroseprofessional.com/world-edition-2025/

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. and author of the book Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world’s most inspirational women which inspired the summit, “Gender diverse & inclusive companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. The Break the ceiling touch the sky® summit enables companies to learn rapidly across industries amongst the world’s most successful companies (versus reinventing the wheel internally), develop their leaders and accelerate business growth via gender-balanced leadership.”

The 2025 world edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® is supported by several major Chambers of Commerce as Industry Partners including Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), AMCHAM Singapore, BRITCHAM Singapore, French Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (FCCS), EU-ASEAN Business Council, Eurocham, etc. Members of all Industry Partners can register at Preferential Industry Partner Rates at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/world-edition-2025/

Since 2014, House of Rose Professional has enabled the success of over 50,000 leaders across over 600 companies globally via 40 international editions of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®, and HORP’s other verticals – CEOSmith®– the executive excellence program for senior leaders; and BeliEVE® – HORP’s bespoke executive search vertical. The three verticals together support HORP’S Mission 2029 for a Better World – a global initiative focused on unleashing the highest performing talent – both female and male to lead at the top of the world’s largest companies and shape a better, more equal world.

