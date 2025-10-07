‘Intelligent Event Planning’ Is Here: Exclusive First Look at Tech Week Singapore 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The conversation around AI in events has long focused on potential instead of practice.

For planners facing shrinking teams and mounting pressure to deliver seamless attendee experiences, the promise of automation has so far failed to resolve the everyday friction: data that stays locked in platforms, siloed information, and endless rework and content edits.

A new chapter is now opening for event professionals. This week at Tech Week Singapore, the industry will witness the official unveiling of Coplanner, Gevme’s AI assistant for intelligent event planning.

Moving Beyond Promises: Why ‘Intelligent Event Planning’ Matters

Intelligent event planning means AI that gets the real world of events – context, audience, and everyday challenges, not just single tasks. Even as 89% of professionals deal with smaller teams, most of their time still goes to reformatting content, chasing updates, and turning messy data into real insights. Current event tools, including the first generation of AI tools, haven’t fixed these pain points for most teams.

Coplanner is shaped by what planners actually face:

Data stays locked away, often needing technical help for simple reports.

Updates get scattered, costing teams time and focus.

AI content generators still demand heavy editing to fit real event needs.

“For a long time, we’ve been saying that tech should help you connect the dots. But the irony is that it’s only been giving you more dots to connect. Our goal with Coplanner is to change that, turning data into clarity, tasks into time saved, and leaving you with more space: space for creativity, space for strategy, and space for events to be what they’re meant to be.”

– Jonathan Easton, Co-founder, Gevme

Coplanner: Redefining What Event AI Should Do

Coplanner stands out with three core strengths:

Analytics and Data Visualization : Get real answers fast – ask in plain language and Coplanner builds custom dashboards and views in seconds.

: Get real answers fast – ask in plain language and Coplanner builds custom dashboards and views in seconds. End-to-End Automation : Streamline the whole event setup, including agendas, with automation that ends content rework and manual syncing across channels.

: Streamline the whole event setup, including agendas, with automation that ends content rework and manual syncing across channels. Context-Aware Content: Generate copy that matches your event type, audience, and format – ready for use in apps, websites, and print, no heavy edits required.

Coplanner sets a new standard for event AI with three essentials: it delivers context-aware results tailored to each event’s needs; it’s built on real-world event expertise, reflecting how professionals actually work; and it runs directly within Gevme, so teams automate, create, and analyze without extra integrations or platform fatigue.

This is just the beginning. Coplanner’s current launch marks phase one of a much bigger roadmap. Upcoming releases will introduce deeper reporting, richer insights, and more automation built around how planners actually work.

“Coplanner represents a turning point for event professionals. It’s not “AI on the side.” It’s AI deeply embedded in event planning – making professionals faster, smarter, and freer to focus on what really matters: crafting memorable event experiences. For us at Gevme, the future of event management isn’t about adding more tools. It’s about removing barriers so planners can work with clarity and flow. And that’s exactly what Coplanner does.”

– Akash Joosery, Chief Technology Officer, Gevme

Expect Coplanner to keep evolving fast, with new features rolling out in the coming months that take intelligent event planning from smart to downright intuitive.

Invitation to Tech Week Singapore Attendees

Coplanner will be demonstrated for the first time during a featured speaker session at Tech Week Singapore at Digital Marketing Theatre, powered by DMEXCO Asia on October 9th.

Come by, watch a live demo, and talk directly with the team behind Coplanner at booth CC31, eCommerce Expo.

About Gevme

Gevme is a leading event technology platform that empowers organizations to create, manage, and optimize exceptional event experiences. With a comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, Gevme enables businesses to seamlessly execute virtual, hybrid, and in-person events that drive meaningful engagement and measurable results. Trusted by leading brands and organizations worldwide, Gevme continues to innovate at the forefront of the event technology landscape.

Learn more about Coplanner here : www.gevme.com/en/coplanner/