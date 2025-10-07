KSTAR Unveils New-Generation CDU Liquid Cooling Solution to Empower AI Data Centers

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global rise of AI Data Centers is driving an unprecedented demand for power-dense computing, making advanced liquid cooling not merely an option, but a critical path forward. KSTAR, a global leader of data center infrastructure, announced the official launch of its new-generation Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), a core product of its LiquiX liquid cooling portfolio. This CDU solution is designed to address the surging demand for high-density computing and green infrastructure.

Relying on CDU Liquid Cooling Solution to focus on four core breakthroughs:

1. High-density Heat Dissipation

With the rapid rise of AI computing and high-density servers, traditional air cooling has reached its limits. KSTAR CDU uses advanced liquid cooling technology, provides full-chain natural cooling up to 600kW, achieving 400% higher heat dissipation per unit area and 600% higher energy efficiency compared to traditional air cooling.

2. Flexible Deployment

With both rack-mounted and standalone CDU options, KSTAR enables scalable deployment across single-cabinet, row-level, and multi-row configurations. Operators can customize cooling strategies based on different AI workloads and infrastructure needs.

3. Zero Risk of Leakage

KSTAR’s CDU products utilize a fully compatible design and multiple protection technologies to create a highly reliable fluid safety system. Seals, wetted filters, and pipe contact surfaces are fully compatible with the fluid, fundamentally eliminating the risk of leakage caused by material corrosion.

4. Lower TCO, Higher Reliability

By minimizing electricity consumption and extending IT equipment lifespan, the CDU offers a low total cost of ownership (TCO) – a key demand in data center markets. The CDU incorporates redundant design for uninterrupted operation, intelligent monitoring, and remote operations management across global sites.

“With the debut of our CDU solution, KSTAR is setting a new standard for liquid cooling in high-density data centers,” said KSTAR CTO. “Our solution is designed to meet the diverse needs of the global market.”

The launch of KSTAR’s CDU empower digital transformation while driving sustainable development. Through continuous innovation, KSTAR is reshaping the future of sustainable computing power and building a stable, reliable energy foundation for the intelligent world.

About Kstar

Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co.,Ltd（Stock Code: 002518）

Founded in 1993, a leading brand in power electronics and new energy fields, with a profile of data center critical infrastructure, modular data center solutions, PV solutions and energy storage solutions.

Official website: http://www.kstar.com

Any product inquiry: https://www.kstar.com/service/online.html