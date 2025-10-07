LCY Development Sdn Bhd Honoured with Dual Awards at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LCY Development Sdn Bhd (LCY), a leading contractor in Brunei’s building and civil engineering sector, has been recognised with two prestigious accolades at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Regional Edition, organized by Enterprise Asia. LCY’s founder Francis Lau received the Master Entrepreneur Award while the company was awarded with the Corporate Excellence Award for its outstanding performance and growth. The awards was announced in partnership with PR Newswire, the Official News Release Distribution Partner for the event.

Francis Lau, Founder and Managing Director of LCY, built the company from the ground up. Starting with just five employees, he transformed the company into a reputable, multi-national enterprise known for quality, efficiency, and reliability. A permanent resident of Brunei with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building (Honours) from the University of New South Wales, Francis began his career in 1985 as a quantity surveyor with Brunei’s Public Works Department. Today, he is a Chartered Surveyor, Chartered Builder, and Registered Quantity Surveyor in the UK, Australia, Malaysia, and Brunei.

Beyond Brunei, he has co-founded ventures in Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, reflecting his regional influence and international outlook. He has overseen more than 150 projects across building and civil engineering, residential housing, and commercial developments, creating over 1,000 jobs. His leadership balances operational excellence with social responsibility, earning him widespread recognition as a distinguished entrepreneur committed to community development.

Founded in 1997, LCY has diversified into residential, commercial, and industrial projects while establishing itself as a qualified contractor for Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP). The company invests in staff development, modern equipment, and innovative technology, including Building Information Modelling (BIM), AI-driven cost management, and drone survey technology, enhancing project efficiency, accuracy, and sustainability.

LCY Development Sdn Bhd’s dual recognition at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 highlights both the visionary leadership of Francis Lau and the company’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. These accolades underscore LCY’s role as a trusted partner in construction and property development that’s leaving a lasting impact locally and internationally.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards