Most Powerful Women Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fortune today unveils Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025, honoring 100 leading women who are transforming business across Asia’s major financial, consumer, and technology centers, among others. Their innovative strategies and leadership are driving market growth, scaling new platforms, and shaping Asia’s business landscape.



2025 Fortune MPW Asia October/November Cover

The 3rd edition of the Fortune Most Powerful Women Asia includes business leaders based in 14 markets: mainland China (20), Singapore (15), Hong Kong SAR (13), India (8), Thailand (8) Japan (7), Australia (6), South Korea (5), Philippines (5), Vietnam (4), Malaysia (4), Taiwan (2), Indonesia (2), and Macau SAR (1).

The Top 10 Most Powerful Women in Business in Asia 2025:

Tan Su Shan , CEO, DBS Group Grace Wang , Cofounder, Chairwoman and CEO, Luxshare Precision Industry Meng Wanzhou, Deputy Chairwoman, Rotating Chairwoman, CFO, Huawei Bonnie Y Chan, CEO, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Kathy Yang Chiu -chin, Rotating CEO, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Malina Ngai , Group CEO, AS Watson Roshni Nadar Malhotra , Chairperson, HCLTech Choi Soo -yeon, President and CEO Naver Makiko Ono , President and CEO, Suntory Beverage and Food Mitsuko Tottori , President and CEO, JAL Group

In compiling the list, Fortune evaluated company scale and health, career momentum, influence, innovation, and efforts to drive social impact.

Additionally, Fortune has spotlighted 12 Asian icons – influential women who have excelled in arts and culture, sports, and public leadership. Among them are the stars of BLACKPINK – Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo, Oscar-winning Malaysian screen legend Michelle Yeoh, Filipina tennis trailblazer Alex Eala, and Singapore’s Minister for Digital Development and Information, Josephine Teo.

To celebrate the MPW Asia 2025 honorees, Fortune is hosting an award ceremony and leaders’ breakfast at the Fortune Innovation Forum in Malaysia on November 17-18.

The Most Powerful Women Asia 2025 list and stories are available on Fortune.com/asia and on newsstands across Asia starting today, October 7.

