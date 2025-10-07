MRI Software Acquires Proptech Labs to Deliver All-in-One Property Management Solutions Across Australia and New Zealand

Combined offering empowers agencies and property managers to simplify operations, accelerate growth, and better serve owners and residents

SYDNEY, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, today announced the acquisition of Melbourne-based Proptech Labs, a market-leading software provider dedicated to simplifying operations for property professionals in Australia and New Zealand. The integration of Proptech Labs’s specialised capabilities will complement MRI Property Tree and MRI Palace – the company’s flagship property management solutions in the region – adding expert functionality for advanced maintenance, invoicing, key management, inspection management, and AI-driven automation.

“This acquisition deepens our ability to serve the unique needs of property professionals in Australia and New Zealand,” said David Bowie, Executive Managing Director, APAC, MRI Software. “By combining our solutions, we’re not only transforming the way agencies manage properties, we’re leapfrogging current market capabilities and setting a new benchmark for intelligent, end-to-end property management.”

This strategic move builds on the enduring partnership already in place between MRI and Proptech Labs, a longstanding collaboration that has delivered proven results for over 2000 agencies and property managers in the region. Moreover, the acquisition brings together two companies with a shared vision, reinforcing the value of their combined solutions and further establishing MRI as an innovative technology leader for real estate professionals and agency owners in ANZ. Together, they deliver comprehensive, scalable, future-ready technology tailored to the region’s needs.

“Working together under one roof will accelerate our innovation to deliver a fully integrated suite of solutions with AI-enabled capabilities embedded directly into our clients’ core workflows,” continued Bowie. “Following the acquisition, new efficiencies will be unlocked for Property Tree and Palace users by making Key Automate available as part of their subscription by December 31st 2025. This marks the beginning of a clear roadmap for further integration, ensuring our clients gain early advantages and continue to benefit from sustained innovation at scale.”

“We’re incredibly proud to join forces with MRI Software,” said Rafael Niesten, CEO and Co-Founder of Proptech Labs. “Our shared values, deep understanding of the property management sector, and relentless focus on innovation make this a natural fit. We’re excited to converge capabilities and expand our reach across the real estate market.”

In alignment with MRI’s open and connected strategy, Proptech Labs will continue to maintain its existing property management system integrations, providing choice and flexibility for clients. Proptech Labs will continue to serve its clients without interruption.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI’s open, intelligent platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the PropTech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide, including the social and affordable housing sector. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com /au .

About Proptech Labs

Proptech Labs is a software development company dedicated to revolutionising how property management is conducted through advanced technological solutions. Our mission is to simplify property management processes while enhancing the overall experience for property managers and their clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amber Keogh

Communications Senior Manager, MRI Software APAC

Amber.Keogh@mrisoftware.com

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/mri_software__logo.jpg