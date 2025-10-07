MUSE Maps Expansion into Asia to Pioneer a New Era of Investment-Grade Real Assets

After launching successfully in Q1 2025, MUSE plans its strategic expansion into Asia

The world’s first investment-grade luxury asset platform opens a limited window for Asia’s most visionary investors to co-create a new financial order

SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MUSE (MUSE Technology Pty Ltd), an Australian-headquartered technology firm, today announced the expansion of its business into Asia. MUSE will expand into key Asian markets to explore capital alignment opportunities and build strategic partnerships with sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and leading local financial institutions. Through these engagements, MUSE will establish itself as a pioneering financial infrastructure platform built for the region’s next wave of investors.

Earlier this year, MUSE launched the world’s first digital investment platform, using data-driven insights, proprietary AI, and blockchain technology to give participants access to an investment ecosystem. The MUSE platform connects investors and high-net-worth buyers to the world’s leading suppliers of investment grade real assets, with over $150 million in inventory at launch.

The Asia Roadshow is not only a geographic expansion, but also an invitation to Asia’s most visionary investors, family offices, and sovereign wealth funds. For the first time, MUSE will open its Founding Partner designation – an opportunity to co-create the financial infrastructure of a 20 trillion-dollar market in collectible luxury assets.

Features of the MUSE digital investment platform:

Digital Vault: Verified listings of investment-grade assets, blockchain-authenticated and transparently catalogued.

Verified listings of investment-grade assets, blockchain-authenticated and transparently catalogued. Sale & Resale Engine: A structured transaction pipeline with commission logic, from listing to liquidity, designed for yield and reinvestment.

A structured transaction pipeline with commission logic, from listing to liquidity, designed for yield and reinvestment. Integrated Compliance: Fully-functional onboarding and KYC systems, including supplier verification and payout automation.

Fully-functional onboarding and KYC systems, including supplier verification and payout automation. Data and AI Powered Intelligence: Proprietary models authenticate assets, monitor global demand patterns, and deliver dynamic price forecasts.

MUSE to introduce more world-first solutions to the industry

As part of this expansion, MUSE is introducing two world-first innovations:

MUSE Luxury Investment Index (MLII): A benchmark standardizing luxury assets as a measurable, investable class, comparable to equities and real estate.

A benchmark standardizing luxury assets as a measurable, investable class, comparable to equities and real estate. MUSE ETF: A publicly-traded fund providing diversified exposure to luxury assets, offering liquidity and accessibility to investors at all levels.

These innovations will empower Asian investors and institutions to engage in a new financial ecosystem designed to unlock capital within an asset class defined by scarcity, cultural significance, and global demand.

Asia expansion on the back of business momentum and product development

MUSE is planning its expansion into Asia, building on strong business momentum and recent product innovations, positioning the firm to unlock new opportunities across the region.



Michelle Zhang, Founder & CEO, MUSE

“While MUSE is still at an early stage of our journey, we have already achieved significant milestones. With the trust and support of our suppliers, partners and investors, we are now ready to take our first step toward international expansion and Asia has a natural sensitivity and passion for real assets,” says Michelle Zhang, Founder and CEO of MUSE.

MUSE’s entry into Asia marks more than just geographic expansion – it is a pivotal milestone in the firm’s global growth strategy. MUSE will spend the next few months building strong partnerships, collaborating on innovation with financial institutions, and advancing new value-sharing programs with chosen sovereign entities and wealth funds.

“Our Asian growth strategy has in fact already been underway since the beginning of the year. We secured strategic partners and engaged leading investment groups ahead of our launch. These established partnerships now allow MUSE to expand into Asia with confidence, as we look to align our existing investment platform and new financial infrastructure products, with potential partners and investors in the region,” shares AJ Lee, CCO & Asia Director, MUSE. “The engagement initiatives we launch over the next few months will serve not only as platforms for interaction, but also as incubators for cultivating MUSE’s first group of partners, investors and clients,” he adds.

About MUSE

MUSE is a technology company on a mission to empower investors with clarity, confidence, and control. By fusing data-driven insights, proprietary AI, blockchain technology, and transparent processes, MUSE is redefining how investors engage with alternative and luxury assets.

By combining advanced technology with a deep understanding of global investor needs, MUSE is creating the foundation for a new financial ecosystem where alternative assets are more transparent, accessible, and aligned with institutional standards.

For more information visit: www.jointhemuse.com