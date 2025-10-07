Revolutionary Myopia Management Technology Expands Across Asia — Kubota Glass Makes Global Debut at ASEAN International Optics Fair Bangkok 2025

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE: 4596) today announced that its groundbreaking myopia management device, Kubota Glass, will make its international debut at ASEAN International Optics Fair Bangkok 2025, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 9-11, 2025.

Addressing Asia’s Myopia Crisis

With half of the world’s population projected to become myopic by 2050, childhood myopia progression has emerged as a critical public health challenge, particularly across Asia where prevalence rates are among the highest globally. Current treatment options remain limited, creating an urgent need for innovative, effective solutions.

Breakthrough AR × Optical Technology

Kubota Glass represents a paradigm shift in myopia management through its proprietary AR × optical technology, which projects actively stimulated defocus onto the retina to suppress myopia progression. The device is engineered for maximum convenience and compliance, requiring only two hours of daily wear while maintaining rigorous safety standards in full compliance with ISO regulations.

“This technology has the potential to transform how we approach myopia management globally,” said Dr. Ryo Kubota, President and CEO of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings. “Our pilot studies have demonstrated remarkable outcome, and we’re excited to bring this innovation to the Asian market where the need is most acute.”

Innovative Design Features

Kubota Glass incorporates several breakthrough features that set it apart in the myopia management landscape:

Ultra-lightweight design at just 40g for comfortable daily use

for comfortable daily use Smart monitoring capabilities to track usage and treatment compliance

to track usage and treatment compliance Non-invasive approach offering an alternative to daily eye drops

offering an alternative to daily eye drops ISO 15004-2 certified safety standards for ophthalmic instruments

for ophthalmic instruments Convenient 2-hour daily wear fitting busy family schedules

Small-scale pilot studies in the United States and Taiwan have shown encouraging preliminary results, including a high responder rate of up to 92%, with ongoing research continuing to evaluate the device’s long-term efficacy and safety profile.

Strategic Asian Market Entry

The Bangkok exhibition will provide ophthalmologists, optical retailers, and optometrists from across ASEAN—including Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia—with exclusive hands-on experience with Kubota Glass technology.

Early adoption of Kubota Glass represents not only a solution to meet growing patient needs, but also a significant competitive advantage for eye care professionals in rapidly growing optical and ophthalmic markets.

The company is committed to accelerating its expansion throughout Asia through strategic partnerships and comprehensive practitioner support.

About Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings

Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary, Kubota Vision Inc., are dedicated to translating innovation into a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical and medical device solutions that preserve and restore vision for millions worldwide. Under the mission of “Innovation for Vision,” the company focuses on developing next-generation ophthalmic technologies, including advanced myopia management solutions, contributing to improved quality of life globally.

For more information about Kubota Glass and the company’s vision care portfolio, visit www.kubotaholdings.co.jp/en/index.html