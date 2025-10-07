Ribbon Communications Held the First “Ribbon Workshop 2025”, a Workshop for Customers and Partners

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a leading global provider of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, maintaining and optimizing networks of many of the world’s largest service providers and critical infrastructure operators, Ribbon Communications Inc. (based in Texas, USA; Japanese subsidiary: Ribbon Communications K.K., hereinafter referred to as “Ribbon”) held their first “Ribbon Workshop 2025” for customers and partners at the Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, September 8, 2025, with approximately 70 people in attendance.

At the beginning of the workshop, Drazen Lukic, Senior Vice President Technology & Solutions IP Optical Business Unit, presented his vision for the future of products related to IP & optical transmission solutions. Lukic indicated the direction of the business strategy by stating that “Ribbon’s future direction is to focus on automation and openness in IP & optical transmission.” Then, Apollo Product Line Manager Ronen Cohen described the latest Apollo products, noting the various investments and optical wavelengths that have been made in the Apollo series and how each feature has been added by integrating them.

In addition, Saravanan Venkatesan, Neptune Product Line Manager, gave a presentation on the Neptune product line and analyzed market trends shaping the next generation of networks. Venkatesan presented the product strategy for the latest IP routing platforms based on this, and emphasized the importance of capital investment, indicating that “as competition intensifies and pressure on profitability increases, cost performance as well as core capacity will become increasingly important.”

Finally, Erez Segev, the Product Line Manager of the multi-layered automation platform MUSE, took the stage to give a detailed presentation on the company’s latest product line. In particular, he focused on operational automation with MUSE and demonstrated its practicality with live demonstrations using actual systems.

Ribbon will continue to deepen relationships of trust with their customers and partners, and to wor to accurately meeti their needs.

■ Event Summary

Date : September 8, 2025 (Monday)

(Monday) Time : 14:00-17:00

Venue: Tokyu Cerulean Tower Hotel, B2 Banquet Hall

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) provides communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors worldwide. Ribbon Communications supports their customers through close relationships and optimizes customer networks, to ensure more competitive positioning is secured, leading to business results in today’s smart, always-connected and data-driven environment. The company’s innovative end-to-end solution portfolio includes software-enabled solutions from core to edge, service delivery through cloud environments, cutting-edge security and analytics tools, IP and optical networking solutions for 5G and more, which are delivered with unmatched scale, performance, and agility. The company also places a high priority on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) contributions and provides an annual sustainability report to stakeholders. For more information about Ribbon, visit rbbn.com. (English website).

Official Japanese website https://learn.rbbn.com/jp

