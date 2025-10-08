AI Redefines Creative Testing -AdEff Officially Launches in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 8th, AdEff (AdEff.com), the global AI-driven creative testing and optimization product from Mininglamp Technology, officially announced the launch of its Singapore market services, providing AI-powered creative testing services for local advertisers and creative agencies. As artificial intelligence transforms creative insights and global products integrate local wisdom, AdEff’s entry into the Singapore market signals that the AI revolution in advertising testing has officially arrived in the Lion City.

Technological Breakthrough: Hypergraph Multimodal Large Language Model Reshapes Creative Assessment

AdEff is not a simple testing tool based on general large Language Models, but a marketing vertical agent built on Mininglamp Technology’s proprietary Hypergraph Multimodal Large Language Model (HMLLM). Based on the collaborative architecture of the Hypergraph Multimodal Large Language Model and Mixture of Experts (MoE) models, AdEff can quickly and accurately predict consumer subjective responses to advertising creatives and advertising effectiveness, while providing precise optimization recommendations.

The Hypergraph Multimodal Large Language Model introduces a large-scale video subjective multimodal evaluation dataset Video-SME, collecting real changes in electroencephalogram (EEG) and eye-tracking regions when different populations watch the same video content. This bridges the semantic gap between rich modalities, integrates logical reasoning between frames, and enables machines to simulate cognition across different populations. Related achievements received the Best Paper Nomination at ACM Multimedia (ACMMM) 2024, the world’s top multimedia conference (nomination rate only 2%).

This technological and product development breakthrough means that brands no longer need to rely on traditional focus groups or time-consuming and costly A/B testing, but can obtain instant predictive feedback the moment creativity is born and quickly launch or adjust accordingly. Testing time, cost, and precision are significantly optimized compared to traditional methods. AdEff integrates complex consumer psychology, cultural contexts, and market dynamics, providing scientific yet intuitive assessments for each creative piece.

Rigorous Entry: Three-Step Standardized Validation Process Ensures Local Precision

Unlike many “one-size-fits-all” global products, AdEff insists on customization based on the social and cultural characteristics of each country and region. For the Singapore market, AdEff implemented a rigorous three-step validation process. This scientific methodology ensures that AdEff understands Singapore consumers’ preferences and more accurately grasps local culture.

Step One: Establish Local Material Library. The product collected Singapore local advertising materials, building a creative database covering different industries, durations, and brands.

Step Two: Local Expert Review Validation. Invited Singapore local brand and creative experts to score system test results, ensuring expert review consistency reaches the 85% commercialization standard.

Step Three: Model Localization Calibration. Based on expert opinions and local market cultural characteristics, further fine-tuned the model.

In mid-August, AdEff Singapore market completed crucial expert review work. Local brand and creative experts conducted comprehensive evaluations of AdEff’s test results, with results showing an overall expectation fulfillment rate of 86%, exceeding the 85% commercialization entry standard. Individual metrics such as “Core Results – Summary” and “Core Results – Recommendations” even reached 93% and 91% respectively.

It is understood that most creative testing products in their internationalization process do not conduct in-depth expert reviews and validations for local markets. AdEff’s standardized local market validation process demonstrates both respect for target market customers and an ultimate pursuit of building global products.

Service Launch: Model Calibration Complete, AdEff Officially Arrives in Lion City

After expert validation concluded, the AdEff product team spent one month conducting localization calibration based on expert feedback, including model metrics and descriptions, cultural adaptability, and other aspects, further strengthening the capabilities of the MoE (Mixture of Experts) model.

In terms of cultural adaptability, expert feedback indicated that Singapore consumers are more pragmatic, focusing on authentic connections and showing resistance to overly ostentatious expressions. AdEff adjusted creative assessment weights and standards accordingly. Even for everyday terms like “subway,” AdEff precisely identifies it as “MRT” familiar to Singaporeans rather than “Subway,” ensuring every creative element resonates with local audiences.

After rigorous validation and calibration, AdEff now has the capability to provide commercial services for the Singapore market and has opened local market registration and trial access. Interested brands and agencies can visit AdEff.com to begin your AI creative testing journey.

About Mininglamp Technology

Mininglamp Technology is China’s leading BI and AI Solution Innovator, with 19 years of deep expertise in enterprise services. The company focuses on two core scenarios: marketing and operations, providing intelligent transformation solutions from online to offline by integrating large models, industry-specific knowledge, and multimodal data. The company serves over 2,000 global leading enterprises and more than 200 Chinese government institutions, with customers spanning consumer goods, finance, industry, food service, and other sectors. Its standardized SaaS products serve over 200,000 small and medium-sized enterprise customers.