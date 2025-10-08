AXA BetterMe Weekend Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Championing holistic well-being and sustainable living

Building for a healthier future

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) is excited to announce the return of its annual community event, the AXA BetterMe Weekend. Now in its fifth year, the carnival underscores AXA’s commitment to promoting holistic well-being and advancing sustainable development within the community. This milestone edition will be held on 25 to 26 October (Saturday and Sunday) at AXA WONDERLAND, WestK, and feature AXA brand ambassador and award-winning actress and singer Sammi Cheng as the opening act. Admission is free and no pre-registration required, welcoming the public to enjoy a vibrant weekend of positivity, connection, and family-friendly activities.

Since its launch in 2021, this initiative has been held annually in October to coincide with World Mental Health Day, raising awareness of mental well-being while actively promoting environmental protection and sustainable living. This beloved now a well-regarded community event in Hong Kong, it has become a key platform for AXA to champion holistic health. Last year’s edition attracted a record attendance of nearly 13,000 participants. This year’s theme, “AXA BetterMe Express,” continues to focus on three core pillars: “Mind Health”, “Physical Health”, and “Sustainable Living”. Through a wide range of engaging activities — including interactive booths, stage performances, complimentary workshops, and recreational facilities — participants will enjoy a vibrant and educational experience that highlights the intrinsic link between mental and physical well-being and environmental sustainability.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, “AXA remains deeply committed to promoting holistic health — encompassing physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Our annual ‘AXA BetterMe Weekend’ serves as a key platform to advocate for healthier living and foster positive energy across society through meaningful partnerships. It is also our way of giving back, turning our commitment into tangible action for the community. As we celebrate the fifth anniversary of this initiative, we reaffirm our longstanding dedication to community health and sustainability. True wellness extends beyond individual well-being to include the health of our planet. Through this weekend’s diverse programme of activities, we aim to inspire healthier lifestyles and mindsets, encouraging everyone to reflect on their environmental impact as we work together towards a more resilient and sustainable future.”

The event will feature a vibrant line-up of family-friendly activities, including a grand parade, bubble shows, busking, and giant bouncy castles. In partnership with Liverpool FC International Academy (Hong Kong), the Soccer Clinic will promote sports engagement through interactive games, offering children valuable hands-on training experiences. Participants can enjoy themed photo spots, large-scale amusement attractions, and a variety of game booths. To commemorate the fifth anniversary, exclusive memorabilia will be offered to participants who complete designated challenges.

AXA has also partnered with ELEMENTS, Green Power, Hong Kong Express, Hong Kong Swimming Academy, Klook and other partners to present a diverse range of booths promoting physical wellness, mental health, and sustainable living. Visitors will have the opportunity to win exciting rewards — including airline tickets, travel gift cards, dining vouchers, and more. This vibrant celebration of health and well-being offers something for everyone — don’t miss the chance to take part.

The event[1] will be open to the public from 12:30 PM to 7:30 PM, with complimentary shuttle bus services operating to and from MTR Kowloon Station. For further details on the AXA BetterMe Weekend and transportation arrangements, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/betterme-weekend-2025

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers’ needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles – as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA’S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 – “Risk factors and risk management” of AXA’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA’s business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.