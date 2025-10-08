CAYIN Technology Launches Universal e-Paper Integration for Sustainable Smart Displays

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CAYIN Technology introduces universal e-Paper integration, enabling any industry to display real-time data on any e-Paper device. Designed to achieve ESG sustainability goals, the solution offers ultra-low power consumption, sunlight readability, wide viewing angles, and automated content updates—reducing costs, enhancing efficiency, and elevating brand image.

Universal Integration with Any e-Paper Device

CAYIN’s e-Paper solution seamlessly connects with any e-Paper device, regardless of brand, model, or size. Businesses can integrate real-time data from ERP, POS, transportation systems, hospital platforms, or other databases, eliminating manual content replacement and ensuring always up-to-date information.

Flexible compatibility with all e-Paper hardware

Supports schedules, price lists, inventory, room statuses, and more

Customizable layouts with corporate branding and multilingual content

Automated updates for consistent, accurate displays

Driving ESG and Sustainability Goals

With ultra-low power consumption and a paperless approach, CAYIN’s e-Paper integration helps businesses significantly reduce their carbon footprint. The technology offers durable, long-lasting displays that maintain content visibility even without power—delivering:

Energy savings and reduced environmental impact

Elimination of printed materials

Long device lifespan with minimal maintenance

Superior Readability and Practicality

Designed for real-world usability, CAYIN’s e-Paper solution delivers crisp, high-contrast visuals visible under direct sunlight, with a 180° wide viewing angle. Ideal for outdoor signage, public transportation schedules, and wayfinding systems, it ensures:

Clear visibility in bright light conditions

Wide-angle readability for public spaces

Consistent display quality in varying environments

Applications Across Industries

From corporate offices and retail chains to hospitals, schools, factories, and transport hubs, CAYIN’s e-Paper integration enhances communication, operational efficiency, and brand image. Common applications include:

Meeting room and classroom schedules

Retail promotions and product pricing

Hospital patient and room status boards

Factory production and logistics displays