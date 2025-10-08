CAYIN Technology Launches Universal e-Paper Integration for Sustainable Smart Displays

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CAYIN Technology introduces universal e-Paper integration, enabling any industry to display real-time data on any e-Paper device. Designed to achieve ESG sustainability goals, the solution offers ultra-low power consumption, sunlight readability, wide viewing angles, and automated content updates—reducing costs, enhancing efficiency, and elevating brand image.
Universal Integration with Any e-Paper Device
CAYIN’s e-Paper solution seamlessly connects with any e-Paper device, regardless of brand, model, or size. Businesses can integrate real-time data from ERP, POS, transportation systems, hospital platforms, or other databases, eliminating manual content replacement and ensuring always up-to-date information.
- Flexible compatibility with all e-Paper hardware
- Supports schedules, price lists, inventory, room statuses, and more
- Customizable layouts with corporate branding and multilingual content
- Automated updates for consistent, accurate displays
Driving ESG and Sustainability Goals
With ultra-low power consumption and a paperless approach, CAYIN’s e-Paper integration helps businesses significantly reduce their carbon footprint. The technology offers durable, long-lasting displays that maintain content visibility even without power—delivering:
- Energy savings and reduced environmental impact
- Elimination of printed materials
- Long device lifespan with minimal maintenance
Superior Readability and Practicality
Designed for real-world usability, CAYIN’s e-Paper solution delivers crisp, high-contrast visuals visible under direct sunlight, with a 180° wide viewing angle. Ideal for outdoor signage, public transportation schedules, and wayfinding systems, it ensures:
- Clear visibility in bright light conditions
- Wide-angle readability for public spaces
- Consistent display quality in varying environments
Applications Across Industries
From corporate offices and retail chains to hospitals, schools, factories, and transport hubs, CAYIN’s e-Paper integration enhances communication, operational efficiency, and brand image. Common applications include:
- Meeting room and classroom schedules
- Retail promotions and product pricing
- Hospital patient and room status boards
- Factory production and logistics displays
For more details, visit the e-Paper Solution Overview.
To inquire about integration and customization, please contact the CAYIN Sales Team.