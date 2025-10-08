PATEO and SenseTime Join Forces to Create an Automotive AI “Super Brain”, Reshaping Intelligent Cockpits with Qinggan Large Model

This is a strategic cooperation that may change the future way of mobility.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 8th , PATEO, a leader in automotive intelligence, and SenseTime, a giant in artificial intelligence, announced the conclusion of a comprehensive strategic partnership, in which they will focus on the deep integration of large AI models into intelligent cockpits, with concurrent investment commitments, and jointly make overall planning and arrangements in cutting-edge fields such as humanoid robots and cockpit-driving integration, becoming a landmark event as China’s intelligent connected vehicle industry enters a new “AI-driven” phase.

Currently, intelligent cockpits are evolving from “functional integration” to “emotional and personalized” experiences. As an AI platform enterprise that combines hardware engineering and automotive-grade integration capabilities, PATEO is committed to providing full-chain solutions from underlying software to cloud services. Based on domestic open-source model architectures and SenseTime’s “SenseNova” large model, PATEO is customizing and training the “Qinggan Large Model” service for the cockpit domain, constructing a complete technological closed loop, pioneering the creation of a platform-level AI Agent within the industry that integrates multiple Agent capabilities such as digital entertainment, local services, communication and collaboration, and mobility navigation, and achieving a fundamental leap from feature stacking to scenario-based intelligent services.

Supported by the computational power of AIDC infrastructure and self-developed AI inference and training chips, the two parties will jointly deploy high-performance servers to reconstruct the intelligent cockpit experience across multiple dimensions, including interaction interface, active care and safety, personalized interaction, and scenario-based intelligence. Meanwhile, an efficient collaborative mechanism for building the “device-side large model” will be established: ensuring millisecond-level real-time response, continuously iterating and evolving, forming an hybrid intelligent connected vehicle platform with leading ai chip and cloud, and truly achieving the in-depth integration and efficient implementation of AI capabilities with automotive scenarios.

In the highly anticipated field of humanoid robots, both sides will deeply integrate their core advantages to seek cross-border breakthroughs. SenseTime, with its leading visual perception algorithms, will build the “brain” and “visual system” for humanoid robots, endowing them with environmental adaptation and interaction capabilities, while PATEO will apply its experience in hardware design, underlying operating systems, automotive-grade chip module integration, and large-scale mass production from the intelligent cockpit domain to the robot’s “body” and “neural network”, ensuring reliability, safety, and engineering feasibility. On this basis, the two sides will develop a new-generation, highly flexible, and highly intelligent general-purpose humanoid robot platform, expected to achieve breakthroughs in scenarios such as intelligent cockpit services and vehicle maintenance, and lead the transformation of the intelligent robotics industry.

In terms of ecosystem co-construction, the two parties will build full-stack solutions centered around cockpit-driving integration, vehicle-road coordination, and overseas expansion. In the cockpit-driving integration domain, they will promote deep fusion of driving decisions and cockpit experiences, develop personalized scenario functions based on AIGC, and achieve unified interaction among “human-vehicle-environment”. For vehicle-road coordination, they will utilize large AI models to analyze V2X data in real time, optimize traffic signals and route planning, and build cloud-edge collaboration platforms to enhance vehicle-road interaction efficiency. In overseas deployment, relying on PATEO’s foundation in serving international brands and SenseTime’s localized support, they will promote China’s intelligent connectivity technology to go global.

This cooperation achieves an all-round deployment from intelligent cockpits to robotics, and from single-vehicle intelligence to vehicle-road coordination, showcasing a new paradigm for the integrated development of “AI + Automobile.”