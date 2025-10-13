Nurturing Talents for 93 Years; Building a Century-Old Dream Together: Yew Chung Yew Wah Global Campuses Celebrate Founder’s Day 2025

HONG KONG, BEIJING and SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 10 October 2025, Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network (YCYW) celebrated its annual Founder’s Day across its global campuses to commemorate the outstanding contributions of its founder, Madam Tsang Chor-hang to education. This year has special significance because 2025 marks not only the 93rd anniversary of YCYW, but also the 30th anniversary of Yew Chung International School of Beijing (YCIS Beijing), and the 10th anniversary of Yew Wah International Education School of Shanghai Lingang (YWIES Shanghai Lingang).



YCYW Education Network celebrates its 93rd anniversary, and the 30th anniversary of YCIS Beijing.

For 93 years, YCYW has steadfastly upheld its educational philosophy of combining Chinese and Western approaches and emphasising the integration of science and technology, culture and arts, and love and charity. YCYW is committed to nurturing future talents who possess both international competitiveness and a strong sense of social responsibility. This approach is the core mission of YCYW and serves as the driving force for its continuous progress.

In recent years, the Chinese Government has emphasised that “education, science and technology, and talent are the fundamental and strategic pillars for building a modern socialist country”. YCYW has actively responded to this national call by continually optimising its curriculum and educational approach to meet the demand for internationalised, multi-disciplinary talents in the new era.

National Support Bolsters Educational Endeavours

YCYW’s educational initiatives have received strong support from government departments and the wider community. In her speech at the ceremony, Dr Betty Chan Po-king, CEO and School Supervisor of YCYW, recounted the 30-year journey of YCIS Beijing and the 10-year development of YWIES Shanghai Lingang. Dr Chan said: “The core of education is trust. In alignment with China’s policies to build a strong nation through education, we have established a ‘Yew Chung and Yew Wah’ dual-brand, through-train educational pathway spanning Beijing and Shanghai. We offer students a seamless bilingual and multicultural journey from their early years through secondary education. By adhering to the highest standards, YCYW has earned the trust of families worldwide.” Dr Chan expressed gratitude for the long-term support from all sectors of society. She noted that amid the evolving global education landscape, YCYW is actively expanding university pathways to create more opportunities for its students. YCYW also continues to innovate in higher education, professional development, and academic exchanges, demonstrating the foresight and sense of mission that YCYW has developed during its more than 90 years of educational service.

Collaborations Across Multiple Campuses Showcase Educational Achievements

The two campuses celebrating their anniversaries have demonstrated YCYW’s accumulated experience in building high-quality education. YCIS Beijing has developed over three decades as a model of a multicultural campus. It has blossomed into a vibrant, cross-cultural community, uniting families and students from more than 45 countries and regions. YCIS Beijing was our first school in the Chinese mainland to introduce our transformative Co-Principal Model, thereby setting a benchmark for global educational practices in Beijing. In 2015, YWIES Shanghai Lingang was established as the first international school in the Lingang Special Area. YCYW transformed a building formerly used by the government into our dynamic, modern campus today, creating a place that blends heritage and innovation to inspire learning.

Following national guidance, YCYW continues to innovate to ensure that we remain at the forefront of education. YCYW has actively integrated into China’s modernisation, emphasising technology and the cultivation of scientific research talent. YCYW has also established partnerships with world-class institutions such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the University of Oxford, and the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, to offer seminars and summer programmes. These collaborations have provided the basis for nurturing future innovative talents by enabling our students to engage with leading scientific organisations, broaden their horizons, and explore their passions for science.

Expanding University Pathways to Meet Diverse Developmental Needs

In the area of career and university guidance, YCYW’s Careers and University Guidance Office (CUGO) provides systematic support to students from the lower secondary level until they graduate. In alignment with China’s policy of encouraging the orderly expansion of educational openness, CUGO continues to strengthen its cooperation with universities and industries worldwide. CUGO is expanding pathways for student success through internships, job-shadowing, global exchanges, and course articulation agreements. CUGO closely monitors trends for studying abroad and makes targeted strategic adjustments. It has also introduced additional language and application support services to assist students in achieving diverse tertiary education options, continually optimising YCYW’s comprehensive career and university guidance services.

In the 2025-2026 academic year, YCYW introduced the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) as an additional upper secondary programme option, further enriching the students’ pathways. This empowers all students with choices to pursue the qualifications that align with their aspirations. During the 2025 university admission season, YCYW students achieved outstanding results in international examinations such as the International Baccalaureate (IB), AS/A Levels and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), and gained admission to the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, the G5 Super Elite universities, and top US science and arts colleges. These accomplishments reflect YCYW’s sustained efforts to maintain educational quality and holistic development.

Exceptional Educational Quality Garners International Recognition

YCYW’s developments in higher education continue. Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education (YCCECE) is the first private higher education institution in Hong Kong SAR to offer a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (ECE) and Master’s Degree in Education. YCCECE has welcomed its inaugural cohort. To enhance educational inclusivity, it recently launched a master’s programme with Chinese as the medium of instruction. In addition, YCCECE recently received additional accolades. Its President, Professor Kerry Lee, and Vice President (Academic), Professor Eric Cheng, have been recognised in the 2025 rankings published by Stanford University as part of the “World’s Top 2% Most-Cited Scientists”, a testament to the global academic influence of these YCCECE leaders.

Adding to the celebrations, YCCECE announced the return of its annual Dinosaur Charity Run, scheduled for 30 November 2025. This engaging community event invites parents, students, and the wider community to raise funds for a meaningful cause: scholarships for aspiring early childhood educators and support for families in need. With over 20 dinosaur-themed attractions and interactive animal experiences, it promises a fun and meaningful day of learning and connection. For further details, please visit: www.dinorunkids.com.

The 93rd anniversary marks an important milestone in YCYW’s development journey and lays a new foundation for its centennial educational mission. YCYW’s global alumni network now exceeds 30,000 worldwide. Amid the centennial changes, YCYW will forge ahead, continuously advancing its educational service system and promoting synergistic development across its campuses, to provide innovative support for nurturing globally-minded talents.