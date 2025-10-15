Extend full-chain guarantee mechanism globally: EPWK builds a bridge of trust for cross-border creative transactions

XIAME, China, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, EPWK International (intl.epwk.com) has officially launched its operations, attracting thousands of users from across the globe to register daily. Successful internationalization will help EPWK completely transform from a local Chinese company into a truly global platform, facilitating both the “going out” and “bringing in” of China’s creative service, which will significantly boost its value and potential for future growth.

However, in today’s environment of surging demand for cross-border creative collaboration, the core challenge that still lies between service providers and requesters is how to overcome the trust gap spanning geographic and cultural divides. Directly addressing this global issue, EPWK, as a smart digital creative transaction service platform deeply rooted in the domestic market for over ten years, is fully integrating its time-tested and mature “full-chain guarantee mechanism” into the international version. It is committed to building a safe, efficient, and reliable “bridge of trust” for global users, thus facilitating borderless creative collaboration.

Domestic Practice: A Mature Foundation for Building a Trustworthy Transaction Closed-Loop

As of June 30, 2024, EPWK platform had cumulatively served over 8.74 million buyers and 16.92 million sellers, covering more than 2,800 cities and counties across China. From 2019 to June 30, 2024, the platform completed a total of 4.6 million projects, with Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) surpassing $1.67 billion. Behind this achievement is the guarantee mechanism established by the platform, which covers the entire transaction process—pre-transaction, mid-transaction, and post-transaction—playing a crucial role.

Before the transaction starts, the platform rigorously screens service providers through multiple identity verifications, professional qualification audits, and a dynamic credit rating system. Service providers can further enhance client trust and gain more exposure by voluntarily paying a security deposit ranging from RMB 3,000 to RMB 30,000 to join the “Integrity Guardian” program, using a financial commitment.

During the transaction process, the platform incorporates a third-party fund escrow mechanism, where payments made by the buyer/client are temporarily held by a partner bank and are only released to the service provider after the service results are satisfactorily accepted, achieving a “pay after satisfaction” model. Simultaneously, both parties can clarify their rights and responsibilities by signing a legally binding electronic contract. Coupled with online communication tools, the entire process is traceable and manageable.

After the transaction is complete, focusing on the core of creative deliverables—intellectual property—EPWK offers services such as trademark registration, copyright registration, and patent application, assisting business clients with IP protection. Furthermore, in the event of a dispute, the platform’s customer service team will conduct arbitration based on evidence such as the electronic contract and communication records, ensuring disputes are resolved quickly and fairly.

This mechanism has shown remarkable effectiveness in domestic practice. For instance, consider Mr. Yang‘s team in Guangdong, which was developing a smart Kung Fu tea set. Local design resources struggled to meet their innovative needs that merged tea culture and technology. By using EPWK platform, the team accurately matched with “Kaifeng Culture,” a service provider with rich industry experience. The platform’s phased acceptance and fund escrow model ensured a controllable design process and financial security, ultimately leading to the efficient completion of the packaging design and solving the challenge of remote collaboration. Similarly, Mr. Li, a client from Hebei, successfully completed two collaborations worth RMB 80,000 and RMB 120,000, respectively, due to his confidence in the platform’s guarantee mechanism, further validating the system’s practical efficacy.

Stepping Towards International Market: EPWK International Launch and Localization Adaptation

On February 6, 2025, Eastern Time (ET), EPWK was listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in the United States, becoming the first Chinese creative crowdsourcing platform to be listed in the U.S. A few months later, the international version of EPWK (intl.epwk.com) was launched, marking the substantial implementation phase of its globalization strategy.

Currently, EPWK International features multiple functions, including job posting, talent recommendation, fund escrow, service marketplace, case studies display, and message communication, establishing a full-chain, closed-loop creative service transaction environment. EPWK International has initially launched an English version, focusing on expanding into international markets such as Europe, the US, and Southeast Asia, with plans to gradually support multilingual operations in the future to further enhance the user experience for global clients.

To address the unique challenges of cross-border transactions—such as multilingual communication, cross-time-zone collaboration, localized payments, data compliance, and international copyright protection—EPWK team is proactively seeking targeted solutions and pushing for swift localization. For example, they are integrating more popular local payment channels, strengthening multilingual customer service support, and exploring data storage solutions compliant with international regulations. In the future, EPWK plans to further expand its multilingual interface and optimize its AI-assisted credit evaluation and risk warning system, continuously improving the convenience and security of its cross-border services.

The goal of EPWK International is to build a “configuration hub” for global creative resources, enabling businesses, regardless of their location, to efficiently find the most suitable creative talent worldwide through the platform, thus realizing the globalization and digitalization of human resource allocation.

Full-Chain Mechanism Empowers the Global Creative Ecosystem

By applying its full-chain guarantee mechanism to the international platform, EPWK is essentially exporting “trust” as its core product. For global clients, the platform significantly mitigates risks associated with information asymmetry, financial security, and intellectual property in cross-border cooperation through features like qualification auditing, fund escrow, electronic contracts, and future blockchain-based evidence preservation. For service providers, the introduction of a credit system and a “trust premium” mechanism helps them transcend geographical limitations, build an international reputation, and access more business opportunities.

The transaction guarantee mechanism is not just a “safety valve” for platform operations; it is a vital infrastructure for driving the global allocation of creative resources. With the continuous improvement of EPWK International‘s features and deeper localization, EPWK is expected to become the core hub connecting global creative demand with talent, thus facilitating highly efficient “borderless creativity” collaboration.

In the future, EPWK will continue to use trust assurance as its cornerstone, promoting the deep integration of China’s mature platform mechanism with global localization needs. The platform is not only committed to enabling global clients to procure creative services without worry, but also hopes to empower creative talent from all countries to equally access the global market, allowing high-quality creativity to transcend geographical limitations and flow freely. By building a truly open, secure, and efficient global creative transaction network, EPWK is helping the global creative economy move towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.

About EPWK

Xiamen EPWK Network Technology Co., Ltd. (EPWK, NASDAQ: EPWK) was established in March 2011. It is recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise, a National Cultural and Technology Integration Demonstration Base, a Demonstration Enterprise for E-commerce by the Ministry of Commerce, and a leading organization for the National Science and Technology Support Program. It was also featured as a typical case study in the “China Sharing Economy Development Report” (2019) published by the National Development and Reform Commission. Furthermore, the company initiated and formulated the domestic group standard for the “Service Specification for Creative Knowledge and Skills Sharing Platforms.” As the first smart digital creative transaction service e-commerce platform from China to be listed in the U.S., it is hailed as “The First Chinese Crowdsourcing Platform Stock.”