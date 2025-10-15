Malaysia Adopts Landmark Kuala Lumpur Declaration On Climate Resilience As IGEM 2025 Opens, Targeting RM5.5 Billion In Green Investment

As the longest-running green technology exhibition in the region, IGEM 2025 has set ambitious targets of RM5.5 billion in business leads, 50,000 visitations, 500 exhibition booths, and participation from 50 countries.

The opening day was officiated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony graced by Dato’ Sri Huang Tiong Sii, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES). He underscored Malaysia’s leadership role as ASEAN Chair 2025. “Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship is about turning inclusivity and sustainability into shared progress. IGEM reflects this vision by convening regional leaders, innovators, and communities to work together on practical solutions for the climate transition. It demonstrates that collaboration is the foundation of a just and resilient future for ASEAN.”

IGEM 2025 is not just a showcase but a marketplace where ideas become investments and partnerships. With MoUs signed, new collaborations announced, and platforms such as the Malaysia Carbon Market Forum underway, IGEM is demonstrating its ability to convert ambition into real opportunities that strengthen ASEAN’s green economy.

Over the next two days, IGEM 2025 will feature a series of flagship programmes highlighting

ASEAN’s leadership in climate action and green innovation: