NOBU HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES TWO NEW DESTINATIONS: BAKU AND MONTENEGRO

Nobu Hospitality, the globally renowned luxury lifestyle and iconic hotel, dining, and residences brand proudly announces the debut of Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Baku, along with the upcoming Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Montenegro, developed in partnership with Sea Breeze Resort.



Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Baku

Located along the Caspian coast in the prestigious Sea Breeze Resort area, this landmark development marks Nobu’s entrance into Azerbaijan, bringing the brand’s celebrated blend of contemporary luxury, signature dining, and elevated lifestyle to the region.

The project will feature an 80-room Nobu Hotel and a collection of 100 exclusive Nobu Residences, including five exceptional villas, designed to reflect Nobu’s signature aesthetic of elegant simplicity, natural materials, and a harmonious balance of comfort and sophistication.

At the heart of the property, the Nobu restaurant will showcase Chef Nobu’s world-renowned Japanese Peruvian cuisine, complemented by a stylish bar and lounge for guests and residents to gather and connect.

A curated selection of amenities will enhance the experience, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, wellness spa, extensive meeting and event space, and recreational facilities tailored to both relaxation and active lifestyles. With direct beach access on the Caspian Sea, guests and residents will enjoy a tranquil setting that seamlessly blends leisure, wellbeing, and Nobu’s signature hospitality.

Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Montenegro

Expanding Nobu’s footprint, the brand also announces Nobu Residences, Hotel, and Restaurant in Sea Breeze Resort Montenegro, set along the Adriatic coast in a prestigious resort area.

This highly anticipated development will feature an 80-room Nobu Hotel, 100 private residences with five bespoke villas, centered around a signature Nobu restaurant that offers owners and guests an unmatched lifestyle experience. With panoramic sea views, private waterfront access, and proximity to the region’s most exclusive destinations, Nobu Montenegro will embody the perfect balance of serenity and sophistication.

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hospitality, said:

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Nobu to Azerbaijan and to make our return to Montenegro — two stunning destinations that are steeped in culture and natural beauty. This partnership with Sea Breeze Resort reflects our commitment to delivering not just one, but two exceptional Nobu projects that embody our vision. These remarkable developments exemplify our unwavering dedication to crafting unique experiences where exceptional hospitality, innovative design, and world-class dining converge in perfect harmony.”

Emin Agalarov, Founder and Owner of Sea Breeze Resort, added:

“We are delighted that the world-renowned brand Nobu will soon be present in Sea Breeze in Azerbaijan as well as in Sea Breeze in Montenegro. This is a new chapter in the development of оur resort city and destination for tourists from all over the world. My sincere gratitude to our partners for many years of cooperation and trust.”