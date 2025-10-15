TourBox Revolutionizes Lightroom Classic Workflow with Dynamic Panel for True Panel-Free Editing

GUANGDONG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2025 – For years, Lightroom Classic users have faced limited workspace, with fixed Side Panels and the Filmstrip consuming valuable screen space and forcing constant toggling during color and tonal corrections.‘s newredefines this experience, enabling true full-screen editing and freeing creatives from Lightroom’s static interface.

Dynamic Panel detaches Lightroom’s controls from the default panels, allowing adjustments anywhere on-screen or on a secondary monitor, while keeping the image fully visible. Key features include:

Unobstructed Full-Screen Editing – Floating controls provide distraction-free workspace for precise color and tonal adjustments.

– Floating controls provide distraction-free workspace for precise color and tonal adjustments. Flexible Placement & Multi-Screen Support – Panels can be positioned freely; dual-monitor setups allow one screen for the image and another for controls.

– Panels can be positioned freely; dual-monitor setups allow one screen for the image and another for controls. Pre-Configured Familiar Controls – All essential Lightroom sliders are ready to use with no setup required.

– All essential Lightroom sliders are ready to use with no setup required. Customizable Workflows – Users can add, remove, reorder, or group controls to suit personal editing styles.

– Users can add, remove, reorder, or group controls to suit personal editing styles. Smart Color Mixer – Integrated with TourBox hardware for intuitive H/S/L adjustments via tactile knobs, ideal for portrait retouching.

– Integrated with TourBox hardware for intuitive H/S/L adjustments via tactile knobs, ideal for portrait retouching. 1:1 Native Mirroring – Adjustments in Dynamic Panel reflect real-time values in Lightroom Classic, ensuring precise edits.

– Adjustments in Dynamic Panel reflect real-time values in Lightroom Classic, ensuring precise edits. Swing Micro-Adjustments – Physical dials enable fine-tuning beyond the precision of mouse dragging.

– Physical dials enable fine-tuning beyond the precision of mouse dragging. Intelligent Workspace Recognition – Panel adapts automatically to the active tool, such as Masking or Removal.

By combining a distraction-free interface with the tactile precision of TourBox hardware, Dynamic Panel enhances efficiency and visual accuracy, allowing photographers and editors to focus fully on color and tonal correction.

Availability: Included in the latest TourBox Console software for Lightroom Classic; multilingual support includes English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.

Product Link: https://bit.ly/43jRSAO

TourBox Amazon：https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0DSVZQ2NB?th=1

Hashtag: #TourBox

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About TourBox:

Founded in 2016, TourBox develops intuitive creative consoles and software, providing efficient and immersive solutions for photographers, colorists, video editors, and illustrators.

TourBox Official: https://www.tourboxtech.com/photo-editing/tourbox-for-lightroom-classic/?utm_source=Media&utm_medium=paid&utm_campaign=de-review-general&utm_content=photo-editing-Lrc