BLUETTI Wins Two TIME Best Inventions of 2025 Awards, Brings World-First Sodium-Ion Portable Power Station to Market

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy solutions, today announced that it has received two prestigious TIME Best Inventions of 2025 Awards. The announcement coincides with the official market launch of the groundbreaking Pioneer Na, which earned a Special Mention in the “Outdoors” category for its world-first sodium-ion battery technology designed for superior safety in extreme cold. The Apex 300, also recognized in TIME’s “Green Energy” category, highlights BLUETTI’s versatile power solution for home, RV, and broader off-grid use.



Prepare for winter power outages with the BLUETTI Pioneer Na portable power station. Its world-first sodium-ion technology ensures safe, reliable performance even in extreme cold.

Pioneer Na: Safer Power for Extreme Cold, Available Today

Launching today, the Pioneer Na marks a major breakthrough in alternative battery chemistries. Its advanced sodium-ion cells operate reliably in extreme cold, charging at temperatures as low as -15°C (5°F) and discharging down to -25°C (-13°F). This overcomes a critical challenge where many lithium-ion batteries can fail, making it a uniquely dependable power source for winter storm preparedness and cold-weather adventures. Its sodium-ion chemistry also ensures superior thermal stability, lowering fire risks for everyday use.

The Pioneer Na delivers 900Wh of capacity and a 1,500W output ( 2,250W peak) through 11 versatile outlets, powering everything from phones to electric kettles. Its sodium-ion chemistry offers a more sustainable and abundant alternative to lithium and cobalt, minimizing environmental impact while providing long-term value with a 10-year lifespan and just 1.5 W standby loss. It also supports rapid 0–80% charging in just 35 minutes. To prove its durability, the unit is slated to be tested during an upcoming Antarctic expedition.

Building on accolades that include the IFA Innovation Award, the Pioneer Na Portable Power Station is available now at a special introductory price of $799. As a special offer, readers can use code BLUETTI8OFF to secure an additional 8% off the award-winning power station.

Apex 300: Versatile Power for Home, RV and Off-Grid Living

Also honored by TIME, the Apex 300 is recognized for its modular design and smart scalability. It features a record-low 20 W AC idle draw, a long-lasting LiFePO₄ battery with up to a 17-year lifespan and an intuitive one-touch toggle for 120V and 240V output. Its adaptable design serves diverse needs, from emergency home battery backup, RV vanlife, to fully automated whole-home energy systems.

Following a highly successful $5.4 million Indiegogo campaign, the Apex 300 Portable Power Station is globally available now. Eligible U.S. homeowners can leverage the 30% Residential Clean Energy Credit for their investment with the program set to expire on December 31, 2025.

About BLUETTI

Since 2009, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup for power outages. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 110+ countries.

