ANA and Miyazaki Prefecture Collaborate on “Miyazaki Destination Campaign” for Chinese Tourists Visiting Japan

TOKYO, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ANA Akindo Co., Ltd., All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. (ANA) and Miyazaki Prefecture will jointly implement the “Miyazaki Destination Campaign” for Chinese tourists visiting Japan. In conjunction with ANA’s campaign for flights from China to Japan, timed with China’s largest e-commerce sale, “Singles’ Day (Double Eleven),” discounted fares will be set to encourage travel to Miyazaki Prefecture, not just major cities (Tokyo, Osaka).

The campaign implementation details are as follows:

-Setting Discounted Fares for Flights from China to Miyazaki

From October 20, 2025, discounted fares to Miyazaki will be offered on the ANA flagship store within the Ctrip website and app operated by Trip.com Group. (Discounted fares will be available while supplies last.)

-Promoting Tourist Attractions through Live Commerce

On October 20, 2025, ANA will feature a special corner introducing Miyazaki Prefecture’s tourist attractions and discounted fares during a Ctrip live commerce program.

-Information Dissemination through ANA Official SNS Accounts

ANA will disseminate information through its official SNS accounts operated in China (Weibo, WeChat, TikTok, ANA flagship store on Ctrip, RedNote, etc.).

-Collaborative Promotion with Trip.com Group (Ctrip)

Information on ANA’s discounted fares will be posted on a special Miyazaki Prefecture page created within Ctrip, attracting reservations to the ANA flagship store within Ctrip.

Booking: For reservations and details, please visit the official ANA website:

https://www.ana.co.jp/zh/cn/

About ANA group

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 71 companies including ANA and Peach Aviation Limited, the leading LCC in Japan.

Miyazaki Prefecture and ANA Holdings Inc. signed a comprehensive partnership agreement in December 2021. ANA and Trip.com Group have formed a strategic partnership to expand inbound travel from China.

For more information about ANA, please refer to the following link:

https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/about-us/