Dyna.Ai Joins Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s GenAI Sandbox to Redefine Customer Engagement with Responsible AI Innovation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dyna.Ai today announced its participation as a technology partner in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)’s GenAI Sandbox Program, launched with Cyberport in 2024.

This latest shortlist by HKMA and Cyberport named 20 banks and 14 technology providers, including Bank of China Limited, Bank of Communications Limited, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, among others, selected from over 60 proposals for the program’s second phase. According to HKMA, the second phase will shift focus from early exploration to the safety, reliability, and practical use of AI in financial services.

As part of the submission, Dyna.Ai showcased how its Voice Agents redefines the way financial institutions engage with customers in real time, using deep learning and generative AI to enhance fraud detection, and enable more natural, context-aware, and empathic customer experiences.

The initiative also marks an important milestone for Dyna.Ai’s regional growth, following the appointment of Elsie Leung as Head for Hong Kong, to strengthen the company’s on-ground presence and partnerships.

“It’s an honour for Dyna.Ai’s solutions to be selected for the second phase of the GenAI Sandbox program,” said Elsie Leung, Head of Dyna.Ai, Hong Kong. “Having recently joined Dyna.Ai to lead local growth, I’m thrilled to see our technology recognised by HKMA and Cyberport for its relevant and meaningful impact. This reaffirms what we stand for–innovation that creates real-world value. We believe AI should be an enabler, and our focus is to help financial institutions apply it meaningfully, responsibly, and at scale.”

Building on this recognition, Dyna.Ai’s Voice Agent is powered by its proprietary voice conversation stack—combining ASR, TTS, multi-turn dialogue, compliance checks, and low-latency operations. It supports multiple languages, such as English, Mandarin, Cantonese, and various accents, and delivers responses in under 200ms with nearly 99% accuracy. The system remains robust across different dialects and noisy environments, while ensuring real-time compliance and conversational precision.

Founded in 2024, Dyna.Ai is a Singapore headquartered AI-as-a-Service company with a fast-growing presence across Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Since its inception, the company has also strengthened its operations in key markets, including Hong Kong, where it continues to work closely with clients across the banking, insurance, and broader financial services sectors.

