The Third Liangzhu Forum Opens in Hangzhou, Zhejiang

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 18, the Third Liangzhu Forum was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, jointly hosted by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the National Cultural Heritage Administration, and the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Government.

The year 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of China’s accession to the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage and the 20th anniversary of the adoption of UNESCO’s Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. Themed “Revitalization of Civilization: Cultural Heritage and Human Culture Diversity,” this year’s Liangzhu Forum brought together more than 300 participants from over 60 countries and regions, including senior officials from cultural heritage institutions, directors of museums, and leading archaeologists and historians. Participants engaged in substantive exchanges on topics including “Cultural Roots: Timeless Wisdom and Contemporary Value of Ancient Civilizations,” “Innovation in Practice: Urban Archaeology, Heritage Site Conservation and Coordinated Urban-Rural Development,” “Sustained Legacy: Expansion of Museum Functions and Utilization of Cultural Relics,” and “Future Vision: World Cultural Heritage and A New Model for Human Advancement.” The discussions highlighted shared commitments to safeguarding cultural heritage and promoting intercultural dialogue.

In conjunction with the forum, a series of cultural events were also held, including the Liangzhu Cultural and Creative Bazaar and the “Light of Liangzhu” symphony concert, a joint performance by Chinese and American orchestras.