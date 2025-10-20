Webull Reduces Minimum ASX Trading Fee To $1

Webull Australia now offers the lowest-cost CHESS-sponsored brokerage fee minimums for trading ASX shares

The new pricing structure is paired with Webull’s industry-leading technology and free live pricing data

$1.00 minimum fees will be made available to Australian clients from 20 October 2025

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd (‘Webull Australia’), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), has today reduced ASX trading fees for CHESS-sponsored stocks to a minimum of $1.00, or 3-basis points. Australian and US ETF trades on the platform remain at $0 brokerage.

This move makes Webull Australia the lowest-cost CHESS-sponsored broker in Australia, and is being offered to all local users on a long-term basis.

The pricing structure for US share trading is also being simplified, moving to a minimum $1.00 for regular, extended, and overnight hours.

“This is a paradigm shift for CHESS-sponsored stockbroking in Australia. We are throwing down the gauntlet and setting a new benchmark in Australia to make share trading more inclusive for local traders and investors, regardless of trade size,” said Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia.“The benefit of being part of a profitable, NASDAQ-listed global broker is that, as was the case with our zero-dollar Australian and US ETF offering, these initiatives are announced as long-term measures to improve the investment landscape in Australia, and are not designed as short-term introductory offers. We’re introducing competition that will benefit local investors in a market that is often looked upon globally as an expensive place to trade.”

The new fee structure is available for all account types on the platform, including individual, SMSF, and trust accounts.

This new pricing scheme does not come at a cost to platform quality. Users will continue to have access to advanced features that typically attract monthly platform fees in Australia, including desktop trading, advanced charting, analyst ratings and real-time data, which are the result of Webull’s continuous development of the platform, since its launch in 2017.

Visit Webull.com.au to learn more.

###

About Webull Australia

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. is a leading financial services provider, holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 536980) and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). As a trading participant of both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Cboe Australia, and a principal member of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association, Webull ensures the highest standards of service and security. Learn more at https://www.webull.com.au/.

About Webull

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more a https://www.webullcorp.com/

Media contact:

Cognito for Webull

webull@cognitomedia.com