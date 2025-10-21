SPX FLOW Invests in Shanghai to Deliver Faster Parts, Smarter Service and Sustainable Operations

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SPX FLOW, Inc., a global leader in process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, is announcing the expansion of an integrated service center at its Shanghai (Xidu) facility in China. The upgraded space increased the current space from 2,700 to 12,000 square meters, enabling the company to better support growing customer demand for parts, maintenance and lifecycle services across China and the broader Asia-Pacific region. The Shanghai facility serves as a strategic hub for SPX FLOW’s Mixing Solutions, Pump Solutions and Nutrition & Health businesses, supporting industries ranging from food and beverage to general industrial processing.

With enhanced warehouse logistics and streamlined service workflows, SPX FLOW can now manage more complex projects, shorten delivery times and maintain consistent output even during peak demand. The expansion also coincides with the site’s 20th anniversary, marking two decades of service and continued investment in customers across China and the Asia-Pacific region.

To see an image of the new building, please see here: https://www.spxflow.com/assets/WebJPG1000px/xidu-factory-side-view–3-logos.jpg

“For two decades, our Shanghai Xidu site has been a cornerstone of SPX FLOW’s support for customers in China and across Asia-Pacific,” said Bruce Wang, Director of APAC Operations at SPX FLOW. “This expansion honors that legacy while preparing us for the next 20 years by investing in a service capacity our customers can count on.”

Making the Most of the Additional 9,300 Square Meters:

A dedicated Spare Parts Distribution Center for Nutrition & Health technologies now enables faster deliveries of homogenizers, hygienic pumps, valves and more. The added capacity allows the site to stock two to three times more high-demand parts, ensuring quicker response times and improved service reliability.

An enhanced Plate Heat Exchanger After-Sales Service Center, now equipped with advanced tools and optimized processes, delivers faster turnaround times and expanded capability to serve industrial customers across the region.

Large-scale solar panels also span the roof of the new building, converting clean, renewable energy into power for daily operations and reducing reliance on traditional energy sources. This investment is expected to cut energy waste by roughly 10% each month, reinforcing the company’s commitment to operating efficiently and sustainably.

To learn more about SPX FLOW sites around the world, visit: https://www.spxflow.com/capabilities/innovation-centers

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company’s product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

