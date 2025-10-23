BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP arrives at the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia riding momentum from a historic double-podium finish at Mandalika. Rookie sensation Fermín Aldeguer claimed his first-ever MotoGP victory, while teammate Álex Márquez secured third place to clinch the Independent Riders’ Championship. Fermín Aldeguer on the left and Álex Márquez on the right, on the podium at Mandalika. Photo courtesy of BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP. SEPANG, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2025 –arrives at theriding momentum from a historic double-podium finish at. Rookie sensationclaimed his first-ever MotoGP victory, while teammatesecured third place to clinch the Independent Riders’ Championship.

Indonesian Grand Prix marked a major breakthrough for the Italian team. Aldeguer’s maiden win came in his debut MotoGP season, signaling his rapid ascent in the premier class. Márquez’s podium confirmed his first independent title and cemented his reputation as one of the grid’s most consistent and competitive riders. Álex Márquez on the left and Fermín Aldeguer on the right, on the podium after finishing second and third in the MotoGP Aragon 2025 Sprint Race at MotorLand Aragon Circuit, Spain. Photo courtesy of BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP. Themarked a major breakthrough for the Italian team. Aldeguer’s maiden win came in his debut MotoGP season, signaling his rapid ascent in the premier class. Márquez’s podium confirmed his first independent title and cemented his reputation as one of the grid’s most consistent and competitive riders.

The Sepang International Circuit, spanning 5.543 km, is known for its long straights, sweeping corners, and challenging tropical conditions. High temperatures and humidity will push both riders and machines to their limits across the weekend.

Free practice sessions begin on Friday morning, followed by qualifying on Saturday afternoon. The Malaysian MotoGP main race takes place on Sunday, 26 October, at 15:00 local time.

Álex Márquez heads into Sepang free from points pressure and focused on another strong finish. Fermín Aldeguer, meanwhile, looks to prove that his Mandalika win was not a one-off, but the beginning of a consistent run at the front. Louis Koo, Hong Kong Actor and Film Producer. With the independent title already secured,heads into Sepang free from points pressure and focused on another strong finish., meanwhile, looks to prove that his Mandalika win was not a one-off, but the beginning of a consistent run at the front.

Adding to the spectacle, Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, one of Asia’s most recognized film stars, will attend the Sepang Grand Prix as a guest of BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP. His presence underscores the growing crossover between motorsport and entertainment in Asia.

The Malaysian round offers BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP another key chance to extend their recent success and carry their form into the season finale.

Hashtag: #bk8gresiniracing #motogp #alexmarquez #ferminaldeguer #petronasgrandprixofmalaysia #sepanginternationalcircuit #louiskoo

https://www.gresiniracing.com/en/team-gresini-motogp/

https://x.com/GresiniRacing

https://facebook.com/GresiniRacing

https://www.instagram.com/gresiniracing

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.