FWD Hong Kong was crowned the most-awarded insurer at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025, topping the industry

Seven consecutive years of winning the “Most Innovative Product/Service Award”, demonstrating consistent product innovation; Once again receiving all digital categories, reflecting the company’s comprehensive digital success



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2025 – FWD Hong Kong (“FWD”) is proud to announce its exceptional performance at the prestigious Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025, securing nine accolades, including six grand awards and three top-three recognitions, leading the industry in innovation, digital transformation and social impact. This year, FWD has once again received all digital-related categories, reinforcing its undisputed leadership in digital innovation.

Ken Lau, Managing Director, Greater China and Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, FWD said, “We are immensely proud and deeply honoured by the recognition at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025. These nine awards are a powerful testament to the relentless dedication and innovative spirit of our entire FWD team, who consistently strive to put our customers first and challenge industry norms. FWD Group began trading as a publicly listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July, marking a defining milestone. In the first half of this year, FWD Group demonstrated significant growth momentum in the Hong Kong and Macau markets, with new business annual premium equivalent (APE) more than doubling year-on-year. Furthermore, FWD Hong Kong’s financial strength rating was upgraded1. These accolades and robust business performance affirm that our customer-led and tech-enabled approach is truly changing the way people feel about insurance, showcased through our leadership in product innovation, digital marketing, talent development, and operational excellence.”

Customer insight recognised with “Most Innovative Product/Service Award”

The recognition underscores FWD’s sustained ability to drive product innovation, as we strive to develop solutions that bridge the protection gaps in the market and enhance accessibility.

“Crisis EasyGo Series” was awarded the grand award in the “Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Health” category. This marks the seventh consecutive year FWD’s health protection products have been acknowledged in this prestigious category, underscoring the team’s ongoing innovative mindset in developing high-quality health protection. The series offers first-in-Hong Kong solutions2 for individuals with minor chronic conditions, cancer survivors, and those who have suffered from heart diseases or stroke. It simplifies access with easy application with as few as two underwriting questions3 and no medical exam required and extends care beyond financial protection through the FWD Care ecosystem.

FWD’s “Imperial Fortune Insurance Plan” (Imperial Fortune) was awarded the grand award in the “Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance” category. This product is a protection-oriented Indexed Universal Life plan designed for eligible professional investors, offering a first-in-Hong Kong4 uncapped crediting interest rate, high life insurance leverage, multiple guarantees, and high flexibility. It provides high-net-worth clients with a robust solution for life insurance protection and wealth growth.

Digital leadership continuously enhancing customer experience

FWD has once again received all digital-related categories this year, reinforcing its undisputed leadership in digital innovation and customer engagement. This achievement underscores the company’s consistent commitment to leading the industry’s digital transformation, leveraging technology to enhance customer experience, engagement, and operational efficiency.

FWD was recognised among the top-three in the “Excellence in Digital Transformation Award” for its innovative services powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Recognising significant market demand, FWD established a WeChat ecosystem. This ecosystem encompasses an AI platform and a ‘Video Factory’, which assist tied agents in providing personalised contents and sales strategies. The ‘Video Factory’ further empowers tied agents to create AI-powered videos in just five minutes, boosting productivity.

Furthermore, “FWD Online Go Beyond” campaign was awarded the grand award in the “Outstanding Digital Marketing Campaign Award”. This campaign strategically addresses the evolving Hong Kong insurance market, where customers demand simple, online-first experiences. The initiative has achieved remarkable results, with both website traffic and conversion rates significantly increasing, delivering a smoother and more satisfying experience for more customers.

Tech-enabled leadership in operational stability and risk management

FWD’s first-time winning for the “Outstanding Risk Management Award” recognises FWD’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its enterprise risk management framework. Its “Climate Risk Management Initiatives” align with Insurance Authority’s growing emphasis on managing climate risk, while the “Operational Resilience Programme” ensures essential service continuity under stress scenarios.

The shortlisting in the top three for the “Outstanding Claims Management Award”, affirming FWD’s efforts to maintain the highest standards of integrity and efficiency in claims processing. The team’s robust AI-powered “FWA (Fraud, Waste and Abuse)” Detection Model leverages advanced analytics to detect and prevent fraudulent activities.

FWD’s multiple accolades at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025 affirm its leadership in continuous innovation, digital transformation, and community care.

Fostering professional development and community engagement

FWD Hong Kong’s success is deeply rooted in its commitment to nurturing talent, fostering professional growth, and making a positive contribution to the community.

FWD won in the “Outstanding Training & Development Award”, demonstrating FWD’s forward-thinking approach to talent development. Through diverse and internationally-minded training, FWD cultivates leaders capable of navigating future challenges.

Kenny Tai, Agency Director, won “Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year”. He led his agency team in participating in numerous charitable activities, setting an example for FWD’s commitment to community care and inspiring colleagues to integrate social responsibility into their professional development.

Kristy Tsang, Agency Director, was recognised as a top-three finalist for “Outstanding Young Professional of the Year – Intermediary”. She leads her agency team with professionalism and an innovative spirit, and her potential as a future leader in the insurance industry is highly affirmed.

FWD’s multiple accolades at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025 affirm its leadership in continuous innovation, digital transformation, and community care. Staying customer-led, FWD remains committed to providing innovative insurance products and services, investing resources in talent cultivation and community care, and changing the way people feel about insurance.

[1] FWD Group Holding Limited, according to its financial results for the first six months ended 30 June 2025.

[2] Per a comparison made on 30 Sep 2024 among the critical illness insurance plans of key insurers available in Hong Kong, FWD is the first insurance company in Hong Kong to launch a participating whole life critical illness plan with Special Disease Benefit, Life Impact Benefit and Extended Critical Medical Care Benefit for those recovered from cancer or suffered from heart diseases or stroke under simplified underwriting approach.

[3] The Insured can be covered under Crisis EasyGo – UCanCover or Crisis EasyGo – UStillCover provided that he/she passes the underwriting questions. For relevant underwriting requirements, terms and conditions, please refer to the complete underwriting questions.

[4] Per a comparison of indexed universal life products from major insurers in Hong Kong, conducted by FWD in July 2025.

Appendix – List of FWD Hong Kong’s wins:

Award categories Awards Awardees/winning items Project highlights Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Health (Awarded for seven consecutive years) Grand award Crisis EasyGo Series The Crisis EasyGo Series critical illness protection plans, including UCanCover designed specifically for cancer survivors and UStillCover for those who have suffered from heart diseases or stroke, offer simplified underwriting with as few as two questions, no medical exam, lifetime coverage for up to 115 diseases, and an expanding partnership with a medical partner for professional rehabilitation support. Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance Grand award Imperial Fortune Insurance Plan The Imperial Fortune Insurance Plan is an indexed universal life product for eligible professional investors. Offering life protection and wealth appreciation, it strengthens FWD’s HNW offerings, addressing diverse needs in wealth growth, legacy planning, and life protection. Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year (Awarded for three consecutive years) Grand award Kenny Tai, Agency Director at FWD Kenny joined FWD in 2015, and apart from his client services, as Vice Chairman of ACT Charity Limited, he has spearheaded over 40 charitable activities, benefiting more than 8,000 beneficiaries for various causes. Outstanding Digital Marketing Campaign Award (Awarded for four consecutive years) Grand award FWD Online Go Beyond FWD leverages a fully data‑driven communication strategy to focus on high‑potential target segments most likely to engage and convert. By concentrating resources and aligning with their evolving needs, it builds deeper connections that drive long‑term loyalty, sustainable growth, and increased market share. Outstanding Risk Management Award Grand award Climate Risk Management Initiatives and Operational Resilience Programme FWD’s Climate Risk Management Initiatives and Operational Resilience Programme reinforce enterprise risk management, earning the award for strengthening governance, resilience and sustainability in a rapidly evolving regulatory and environmental landscape. Outstanding Training & Development Award (Awarded for four consecutive years) Grand award ESG Development Programme FWD partners with INSEAD, Fudan University, Deloitte and EY to deliver leadership, tax planning and NextGen talent programmes, cultivating leaders, enhancing sales excellence and developing future financial planning professionals. Excellence in Digital Transformation Award (Awarded for five consecutive years) Top-three finalist Digital Products: WeChat Client Hub

Video Factory

Short Video Proposal The WeChat Client Hub supports agents serving customers by enhancing engagement and team management through an AI-powered platform and social channel. The integrated ‘Video Factory’ tool further empowers agents to develop personal brands and connect with customers via WeChat. Outstanding Claims Management Award Top-three finalist FWA (Fraud, Waste and Abuse) FWD’s AI-powered claims models generate FWA Risk Scores and Suspicious Analytical Signals, achieving 52% fraud detection and enhancing service quality and competitiveness. Outstanding Young Professional of the Year – Intermediary Top-three finalist Kristy Tsang, Agency Director at FWD Kristy has over a decade of experience in the insurance industry, achieving Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) qualification for 10 consecutive years, cultivating 13 MDRT members, and becoming FWD’s first Distinguished Salesperson Award (DSA) Top 5 winner. She actively promotes financial literacy, leads community service, and inspires professionalism through industry competitions.

