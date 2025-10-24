Melco’s Jade Dragon and Alain Ducasse at Morpheus Shine Bright at the Tatler Best Awards Asia-Pacific 2025

Jade Dragon

MACAO SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2025– Melco Resorts & Entertainment (“Melco”) is proud to announce that its Jade Dragon and Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, both located at City of Dreams, have been named among “Best 100 Restaurants” at Tatler Best Awards Asia-Pacific 2025, in recognition of their culinary excellence. City of Dreams stands out as the only integrated resort in Macau with two restaurants honored in Tatler’s prestigious annual listing – a testament to Melco’s unwavering pursuit of excellence and innovation in gastronomy.

As one of the most influential accolades in the realms of gastronomy, mixology, and travel, this year’s Tatler Best Awards highlights the outstanding achievements of hospitality leaders across the region, recognizing the exemplary leaders shaping the future of hospitality.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are deeply honored to receive continued recognition from Tatler Best. This recognition reflects our team’s dedication and creativity in offering guests exceptional dining experiences – from the mastery of Cantonese culinary artistry at Jade Dragon to the refinement of contemporary French cuisine at Alain Ducasse at Morpheus. At Melco, we remain committed to curating world-class leisure and entertainment offerings, and to supporting Macau’s growth and reputation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and a World Center of Tourism and Leisure.”

Announced at the ceremony in Bangkok, the Tatler Best Awards Asia-Pacific 2025 is among one of the many remarkable achievements that Melco has received. Others include:

Jade Dragon

Cantonese restaurant Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau. Jade Dragon’s recent honors and awards include:

Tatler Best Awards Asia-Pacific’s Best 100 Restaurants (2024-2025)

Tatler Best Awards Hong Kong & Macau’s Restaurant of the Year Macau (2025)

Tatler Best Awards Hong Kong & Macau’s Best 20 Restaurants Macau (2025)

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau Three Stars (2019-2025)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide Three Diamonds (2020-2025)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2014-2025)

La Liste’s Top 1,000 World’s Best Restaurants (2025)

South China Morning Post’s 100 Top Tables (2014-2025)

Harper’s BAZAAR HK’s BAZAAR Taste Elite Macao (2024-2025)

Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence (2014-2025)

China’s Wine List of the Year (2024-2025)

Trip.com Gourmet’s Diamond award (2024)

Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia’s Macau Tastemakers List (2024)

Golden Phoenix Tree China Restaurant Guide Three Stars (2024)

TARGET ELITE SELECT Awards’ Cantonese Restaurant of the Year (2024)

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus

Overseen by legendary culinary maestro Alain Ducasse, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines French gastronomy with a contemporary vision and sentimental approach to cooking. The restaurant uses only the finest seasonal ingredients sourced from premier origins, offering timeless French classics and an unrivaled dining experience in an exquisite private setting. The restaurant’s recent honors and awards include:

Tatler Best 100 Restaurants Asia-Pacific (2025)

Tatler Best Service Restaurant Macau (2025)

Tatler Best 20 Restaurants Macau (2025)

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau Two Stars (2019-2025)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond (2024-2025)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2020-2025)

La Liste’s Top 1,000 World’s Best Restaurants (2025)

South China Morning Post’s 100 Top Tables (2020-2025)

Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence (2019-2025)

China’s Wine List of the Year (2024-2025)

Trip.com Gourmet’s Diamond award (2022-2024)

Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia’s Macau Tastemakers List (2024)

TARGET ELITE SELECT Awards’ French Restaurant of the Year (2024)

Hashtag: #Melco

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa Sri Lanka hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.