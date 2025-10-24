Origin Agritech Obtains New Licenses for Crop Seed Production and GMO Business Operations

Strategic Restructuring Positions Company to Strengthen Market Presence with Expanded Operational Capabilities

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (“Origin” or the “Company”), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced a series of major milestones designed to enhance its operational capabilities, strengthen its market position, and advance its long-term growth strategy.

Origin Agritech has received a new crop seed production and operation license from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, authorizing the Company to produce, process, package, wholesale, and retail corn seeds. This license represents a significant step forward in expanding Origin’s production capacity and operational infrastructure.

With this approval, Origin now holds two crop seed production and operation licenses in China -the other being held by its subsidiary Xinjiang OriginBio Seed Limited – enabling a broader regional footprint and greater revenue diversification across complementary markets.

Additionally, the Beijing Tongzhou District Market Supervision Administration has formally approved the inclusion of genetically modified (GMO) crop seed production in the Company’s business scope. This authorization allows Origin to participate in China’s rapidly evolving GMO seed sector, positioning the Company to capitalize on the increasing adoption of biotechnology in agriculture. Each specific GMO crop will continue to require individual registration and approval prior to commercialization.

In parallel, Origin has increased the registered capital of its subsidiary Beijing Origin Seed Ltd. (“Beijing Origin”) from RMB 30 million (US$4.2 million) to RMB 100 million (US$14 million). The Company has also completed a strategic restructuring, consolidating its key production and sales entities — including Xinjiang Originbo Seed Limited — under Beijing Origin. This integration establishes Beijing Origin as the Company’s primary operational hub, enhancing efficiency and supporting future scalability.

These initiatives collectively strengthen Origin’s capacity to serve the vital North China Plain agricultural region and beyond. The capital increase provides additional financial flexibility for investments in research and development, product innovation, and market expansion, supporting Origin’s mission to deliver next-generation agricultural solutions.

Weibin Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Origin Agritech, commented, “Today’s announcements mark a transformative step for Origin Agritech. The addition of our new GMO-inclusive business license, combined with the successful capital increase and organizational restructuring, provides a powerful infrastructure for our next phase of growth. By consolidating our research, breeding, seed production and sales network strengths under Beijing Origin, we are streamlining our operations, accelerating innovation, and positioning ourselves to bring our advanced seed technologies — including our GMO pipeline — to market more efficiently. These strategic moves reinforce our commitment to delivering value for both farmers and shareholders.”

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered at the Origin R&D Center in Songzhuang, Tongzhou, Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’s Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and Bt (pest resistance) traits. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.originagritech.com. The Company also maintains an X account to update investors on company and industry developments, which is https://x.com/origin_agritech.

