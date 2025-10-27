Alpro Health Launches “Happier Project” Using AI to Make Mental Wellbeing Measurable and Actionable

(From right: Pharmacist Sean Liew (Director of Alpro Health); Izzaty Shaima (Clinical Psychologist of Alpro Health); Puan Fazlin Badri Alyeope (Director of the Malaysian Mental Health Association (MMHA); Pharmacist Lim En Ni (Chief Pharmacist and Engagement Director of Alpro Pharmacy)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2025 – Alpro Health, a subsidiary of Alpro Group and a leading advocate for corporate wellness, has launched the Happier Project, a first-of-its-kind Mental Health and Wellbeing Services initiative that makes mental wellbeing measurable, data-driven, and actionable.

Beginning with workplace wellbeing programs, the Happier Project aims to empower organizations to measure, understand, and improve their employees’ mental wellbeing with a long-term vision of extending its reach to all Malaysians, integrating mental wellness as part of everyday health.

Recent data highlights the growing urgency for structured mental-health interventions in the workplace. According to the 2024 Wellness at Work Report by Employment Hero, 67% of Malaysian employees report feeling burnt out—a 17% increase since 2022. In addition, one in five employees shows symptoms of anxiety and depression, while more than half experience high work-related stress, according to a national study on workplace wellbeing by Chua in 2020. These challenges have had a profound economic cost, Malaysia lost RM14.46 billion in productivity in 2018 due to mental-health related issues in the workplace, equivalent to 1% of the nation’s GDP.

At the heart of this initiative is the integration of AI-enhanced emotional screening technology. The system uses NeuroAI, an advanced form of artificial intelligence that analyses facial and heart-rate data to detect early signs of stress and burnout. By performing a contactless 90-second facial scan, it measures Heart Rate Variability (HRV) to evaluate physiological and psychological stress indicators with up to 99% accuracy. This approach makes mental-health screening private, data-based, and stigma-free, enabling both individuals and organizations to take proactive steps toward wellbeing.

“Our vision is to make mental wellbeing as measurable as blood pressure and as routine as a health check-up,” said Pharmacist Sean Liew, Director of Alpro Health. “Through AI technology, we can detect early stress indicators, guide timely interventions, and empower companies to cultivate workplaces that truly care about their people. This is not just about corporate health, it’s about changing how Malaysians perceive and prioritize emotional wellbeing.”

Puan Fazlin Badri Alyeope, Director of the Malaysian Mental Health Association (MMHA), added: “The Happier Project represents a meaningful step toward normalizing mental-health conversations in Malaysian workplaces. By combining science, technology, and compassion, it gives organizations a structured yet human way to care for their people.”

Clinical Psychologist Izzaty of Alpro Health shared, “When we make emotional wellbeing measurable, we send a clear message that mental health is not an afterthought, but an integral part of what it means to be truly healthy. At Alpro Health, our goal is to help individuals and companies translate that awareness into daily, data-driven action that supports real emotional balance.”

At the core of the Happier Project lies the HappiDex, a proprietary wellbeing index that quantifies organizational mental health into a single, evidence-based score. The index merges validated psychological assessments with NeuroAI-derived data to measure five critical wellbeing dimensions: stress, burnout, resilience, work engagement, and self-development. Grounded in the U.S. Surgeon General’s Framework for Workplace Mental Health and Wellbeing (2022), the HappiDex provides companies with a science-backed tool to track progress, benchmark performance, and design targeted wellness strategies that drive both employee satisfaction and business outcomes. Research consistently shows that employees with higher wellbeing experience lower healthcare costs, fewer absences, and stronger productivity.

Through the Happier Project, Alpro Health envisions a future where mental health is measured as routinely as physical health, and where every Malaysian workplace becomes a space of safety, belonging, and growth. This initiative reflects Alpro Group’s broader vision to create a healthy and vibrant world, one where healthcare extends beyond medicine to include emotional and mental wellbeing for all.

Building on this vision, The Happier Project sets an ambitious goal for 2026 to reach over 40,000 employees across 150 Malaysian companies, united under the mission of moving “Towards 50,000 Malaysians Screened for Mental Wellbeing.” This represents one of Malaysia’s largest privately led mental wellbeing initiatives, taking a meaningful step toward a future where mental wellbeing screening becomes a mainstream health practice for every working Malaysian. This nationwide initiative reflects Alpro Group’s broader vision to create a healthy and vibrant world, one where healthcare extends beyond medicine to include emotional and mental wellbeing for all.

The Happier Project is now open for corporate participation and partnership, offering organizations a data-driven way to assess, benchmark, and strengthen the mental resilience of their workforce. Companies that aspire to build psychologically safe, productive, and compassionate workplaces are invited to join Alpro Health in this movement. To learn more about programme enrolment and partnership opportunities, contact corporate@alpropharmacy.com.

Hashtag: #Alpro

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alpro Group

About Alpro Group

Founded in 2002, Alpro Group’s ecosystem has grown to include Alpro Pharmacy, Apotek Alpro, Alpro スギ (Sugi) Pharmacy, Alpro Physio, Alpro Clinic, Alpro Baby, Alpro OptiSaver, Alpro Audiology, and Alpro Health. Supported by a team of more than 1,000 healthcare professionals, including doctors, pharmacists, nutritionists, dietitians, physiotherapists, optometrist and many others, Alpro serves over 5 million families in Malaysia and Indonesia through its extensive network of 500 physical outlets.

Alpro Pharmacy is the first and only community pharmacy in the region to offer product liability insurance of MYR 1 million in Malaysia and IDR 3 billion in Indonesia, ensuring the supply of genuine medications and enhancing consumer trust.

With the vision of a healthy and vibrant world, Alpro Group aims to become the No. 1 prescription pharmacy chain in Southeast Asia.