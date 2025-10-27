EarFun Redefines Sub-$100 Wireless Audio with Air Pro 4+: The World’s First Hi-Res Certified Dual-Driver ANC Earbuds

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EarFun, the award-winning wireless audio innovator, today announces the launch of its latest flagship wireless earbuds, the Air Pro 4+, a breakthrough that combines Hi-Res Audio, advanced adaptive ANC, and a dual-driver system—all under $100.



EarFun Air Pro 4+ Award-winning Hi-Res Adaptive ANC Earbuds with Dynamic Hybrid Driver System

Hi-Res Audio Meets Nano-Tech Clarity

The Air Pro 4+ marks the world’s first Hi-Res certified dual-driver wireless adaptive hybrid ANC earbuds at this price point. Powered by a 10mm dynamic driver paired with an ultra-light FeatherBA balanced armature (1DD + 1BA), the earbuds deliver thunderous bass, crystal-clear highs, and balanced mids for a truly audiophile-grade wireless experience.

For the first time, EarFun introduces its Nano Side-Fitted Acoustic Architecture (NSAA), a proprietary design that optimizes driver suspension and minimizes magnetic interference. By aligning drivers at an exact 11-degree angle, NSAA ensures a cleaner resonance and more natural treble response—all while keeping the earbuds lighter and more comfortable.

“Through extensive testing, we discovered that setting an 11-degree angle between the two drivers minimizes high-frequency attenuation caused by interference,” said Rocky Deng, CTO of EarFun. “This innovation delivers clearer, more natural highs, redefining what’s possible for earbuds under $100.”

Seamless Connectivity and Smarter Performance

Powered by the advanced Qualcomm QCC3091 SoC, the Air Pro 4+ brings next-generation wireless performance with support for aptX Lossless, LDAC, and the latest Bluetooth 6.0, delivering high-resolution streaming across a wide range of devices. A 6-microphone AI-enhanced system ensures calls are crisp and natural, while exclusive QuietSmart™ 3.0 adaptive ANC suppresses up to 50dB of ambient noise for total immersion.

Beyond sound, the earbuds integrate modern conveniences such as Auracast™ and LE Audio connectivity, Google Fast Pair with in-ear auto detection, and an ultra-low latency Gaming Mode that keeps audio perfectly in sync with on-screen action. Built for life on the move, the Air Pro 4+ offers up to 54 hours of total battery life (36 hours with ANC enabled), complete with wireless charging and a fast-charge function that delivers three hours of playback in just ten minutes.

Comfort Backed by Science

Designed with insights from 10,000 ear models, the Air Pro 4+ features a 3-point ergonomic fit for all-day wear. The lightweight construction and IP55 rating ensure durability for both daily commutes and active lifestyles.

Globally Recognized Design Excellence

The Air Pro 4+ has already been recognized with the 2025 Red Dot Design Award and honored as an IFA Innovation Award Honoree 2025. Adding to its acclaim, the earbuds were named Best of IFA 2025 by TechRadar, MOU, PhoneArena, and highlighted as one of CHIP’s HIGHLIGHT 2025 picks. These recognitions underscore EarFun’s commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with sleek, user-friendly design that stands out on the global stage.

Availability:

The EarFun Air Pro 4+ Dual-Driver Wireless Earbuds is available now on myearfun.com and the EarFun Official Amazon Store, priced at $99.99.

