HOW2WORK and SAKA SAKA Partner for the Global Launch (exclude Mainland China) HOW2WORK Collectible Trading Cards: The Monsters Series 3 by Kasing Lung

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HOW2WORK today announced the global launch of the HOW2WORK Collectible Trading Cards (CTC): The Monsters Series 3. The new series introduces fresh The Monsters sketches and paintings by the artist Kasing Lung, including his LABUBU character — which sold over USD 1.8 billion in revenue in 2024 and ignited this year’s worldwide craze for collectibles.

An official collectible card series launched by HOW2WORK, CTC features creations of various artists and designers. The series encapsulates their artistic essence in the form of trading cards, offering a unique way to experience creativity and share art in a collectible format.

The first two series of HOW2WORK CTC were released in 2022 and 2024, featuring The Monsters universe created by Kasing Lung. His whimsical yet distinctive characters have attracted attention worldwide, driving strong demand for both the limited-edition CTC and the art toys included in CTC Series 1.

As the franchise enters a new chapter, SAKA SAKA, a distributor experienced in trading card games, has become the international distributor of HOW2WORK CTC: The Monsters Series 3. Leveraging its international network, SAKA SAKA will make the series available to collectors worldwide for the first time, bringing HOW2WORK CTC to global audiences.

HOW2WORK CTC: The Monsters Series 3 represents a step forward in design and production quality, featuring a chrome card finish for enhanced durability and visual appeal. The collection includes over 140 unique artworks with different rarity levels: 42 Normal, 42 Rare, 42 Parallel Rare, and 18 Secret Rare (SR/UR). Selected editions also feature autographed cards signed by Kasing Lung, providing collectors with special pieces of lasting value.

With its upgraded craftsmanship, international distribution, and proven track record, HOW2WORK CTC: The Monsters Series 3 is poised to become one of the most anticipated global collectible card releases of 2025.